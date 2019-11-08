Fantasy Football Week 10 Rankings: Projections for Players with Matchups We Love

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

The fantasy football season is going fast. For many leagues, the playoffs will be here in only a few weeks.

No matter what position you may be in in your league's standings, it's never a bad time to do some research for the week ahead. It could be the difference between getting into the playoffs and missing out.

Here are the fantasy rankings by position for Week 10 (with projected points according to ESPN standard points-per-reception scoring) along with a player to watch from each group.

Quarterback

1. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore (23.6 projected points)

2. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City (22.4)

3. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay (21.4)

4. Jameis Winston, Tampa Bay (20.2)

5. Drew Brees, New Orleans (19.9)

6. Matt Ryan, Atlanta (19.3)

7. Kyler Murray, Arizona (19)

8. Russell Wilson, Seattle (18.4)

9. Josh Allen, Buffalo (18.2)

10. Jacoby Brissett, Indianapolis (17.8)

Kyler Murray at Tampa Bay

Last week, Murray faced one of the toughest challenges so far in his rookie season, as he took on the 49ers' potent defense. However, he still had a solid showing, passing for 241 yards and two touchdowns in the Cardinals' loss. It was the first time San Francisco had allowed a passing score since Week 3.

Murray continues to improve, even as the rest of Arizona's offense has dealt with injuries. But wide receiver Christian Kirk is back, and running back David Johnson is expected to return this week, so Murray will have more offensive weapons to utilize.

That should bode well for fantasy owners with Murray on their rosters. After bouncing back from a pair of lackluster showings last week, he's poised for a big fantasy day against the Buccaneers, who are allowing the third-most quarterback fantasy points per game.

Running Back

1. Christian McCaffrey, Carolina (25.4)

2. Alvin Kamara, New Orleans (24.1)

3. Saquon Barkley, N.Y. Giants (22.4)

4. Dalvin Cook, Minnesota (20.6)

5. Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas (19.8)

6. Aaron Jones, Green Bay (19.1)

7. Le'Veon Bell, N.Y. Jets (17.8)

8. Nick Chubb, Cleveland (17.6)

9. Tevin Coleman, San Francisco (16.8)

10. David Montgomery, Chicago (16.4)

11. David Johnson, Arizona (16.2)

12. Marlon Mack, Indianapolis (16.2)

13. Mark Ingram, Baltimore (15.8)

14. Derrick Henry, Tennessee (15.4)

15. Jaylen Samuels, Pittsburgh (15)

16. Todd Gurley, L.A. Rams (14.7)

17. Chris Carson, Seattle (14.4)

18. Devonta Freeman, Atlanta (13.6)

19. Devin Singletary, Buffalo (13)

20. Ronald Jones, Tampa Bay (12.7)

Le'Veon Bell vs. N.Y. Giants

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

Bell may be limited in practice this week because of a knee injury, but as long as he suits up for the Jets on Sunday, he's poised for a big day.

It's been a bit of a slow season for Bell, but last week, he had more than 100 total yards in a game for only the second time this season. He also did that on 25 touches, as he was heavily involved in New York's offense in its loss to Miami.

Bell has only two total touchdowns this year, and he hasn't scored since Week 6. But the Giants are allowing the ninth-most fantasy points to running backs this season, so this seems like the perfect matchup for Bell to get back into the end zone.

Wide Receiver

1. Michael Thomas, New Orleans (23.2)

2. Julio Jones, Atlanta (19.4)

3. Mike Evans, Tampa Bay (19.1)

4. Tyreek Hill, Kansas City (18.7)

5. Davante Adams, Green Bay (17.9)

6. Cooper Kupp, L.A. Rams (17.7)

7. Tyler Lockett, Seattle (16.3)

8. Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay (16.2)

9. Amari Cooper, Dallas (15.4)

10. Kenny Golladay, Detroit (14.8)

11. Stefon Diggs, Minnesota (14.6)

12. DJ Moore, Carolina (14.1)

13. Tyler Boyd, Cincinnati (13.6)

14. Christian Kirk, Arizona (13.5)

15. Sammy Watkins, Kansas City (13.5)

16. Golden Tate, N.Y. Giants (13.4)

17. Allen Robinson, Chicago (13.3)

18. Calvin Ridley, Atlanta (13)

19. Odell Beckham Jr., Cleveland (12.9)

20. John Brown, Buffalo (12.9)

John Brown at Cleveland

John Munson/Associated Press

Brown has been a reliable option at wide receiver in fantasy this season. Per ESPN standard PPR scoring, Brown has notched at least 9.5 fantasy points in all eight of the Bills' games this year.

Those may not be the flashiest numbers, but Brown's involvement in Buffalo's offense suggests a breakout could be on the horizon. He led Bills players with seven targets last week, and he's had at least five targets in every game this season.

Cleveland's secondary has been hampered by injuries all season, so Brown should have no trouble putting up some big numbers this week against the Browns.

Tight End

1. Travis Kelce, Kansas City (17.2)

2. George Kittle, San Francisco (15.5)

3. Austin Hooper, Atlanta (14.9)

4. Mark Andrews, Baltimore (12.6)

5. Jason Witten, Dallas (9.5)

6. Gerald Everett, L.A. Rams (9.4)

7. T.J. Hockenson, Detroit (8.9)

8. Greg Olsen, Carolina (8.8)

9. Jared Cook, New Orleans (8.8)

10. Jack Doyle, Indianapolis (8.5)

Mark Andrews at Cincinnati

Don Wright/Associated Press

The Bengals may not be one of the worst teams against tight ends, but they are 0-8 and have struggled overall defensively. Plus, Andrews has continued to be involved in the Ravens' offense, even though the production hasn't been there in recent weeks.

After scoring three touchdowns in the first four games of the season, Andrews hasn't scored since Week 4. He also only has four total catches over the Ravens' last two games.

However, this seems like a good week for Andrews to get back into the end zone and put up some decent fantasy numbers. There also aren't many streaming options at tight end with as much potential as Andrews, so stick with him.