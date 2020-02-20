76ers' Ben Simmons Ruled out vs. Nets Because of Back Injury

Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons has been ruled out of Thursday night's game against the Brooklyn Nets, according to Marc Stein of the New York Times.

Simmons was out for his entire rookie season because of a foot injury but missed only four combined games over the next two years. He has been fairly durable this season, having been sidelined for just two of his team's first 55 games.

He had not missed a game since Nov. 10.

The 2016 No. 1 pick was the Rookie of the Year in 2017-18 and an All-Star in 2018-19. He averaged 16.9 points, 8.8 rebounds and 7.7 assists as the Sixers returned to the playoffs.

Philadelphia wasted no time locking him up for the long term, signing him to a five-year, $169 million extension that will go into effect in 2020-21. It was part of a busy offseason by the Sixers, who also signed Al Horford, acquired Josh Richardson in a sign-and-trade involving Jimmy Butler, and re-signed Tobias Harris.

Simmons' numbers remain on par with his production last season. He's averaging 16.9 points, 7.9 rebounds and 8.3 assists through 53 games. His 2.2 steals are first in the NBA as well.

Things haven't gone according to plan for Philadelphia, though. Horford referenced some internal friction, while Joel Embiid acknowledged the team has struggled with spacing on offense.

Given how the Sixers have struggled to gain a level of fluidity on the court, removing Simmons from the equation