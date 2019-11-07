Europa League 2019: Latest Tables, Scores After Thursday's Group Matches

Dave Thompson/Associated Press

Manchester United and Celtic booked their places in the UEFA Europa League round of 32 on Thursday with wins over Partizan Belgrade and Lazio, respectively.

Sevilla did the same as they thrashed Dudelange 5-2, while Wolverhampton Wanderers beat Slovan Bratislava 1-0.

Rangers ran out 2-0 winners over Porto, and Bundesliga leaders Borussia Monchengladbach beat Roma 2-1 with a 95th-minute winner.

Espanyol and Basel also qualified for the knockout phase, and Arsenal drew 1-1 with Vitoria Guimaraes on Wednesday.

Results

Group A

APOEL Nicosia 2-1 FK Qarabag

Dudelange 2-5 Sevilla



Group B

Copenhagen 1-1 Dynamo Kiev



Lugano 0-0 Malmo

Group C

Basel 2-1 Getafe

Krasnodar 3-1 Trabzonspor



Group D

LASK 4-1 PSV Eindhoven



Rosenborg 0-2 Sporting CP

Group E

Lazio 1-2 Celtic



CFR Cluj 1-0 Rennes



Group F

Vitoria Guimaraes 1-1 Arsenal

Standard Liege 2-1 Eintracht Frankfurt



Group G

Rangers 2-0 Porto

Feyenoord 1-1 Young Boys

Group H

Ferencvaros 0-0 CSKA Moscow



Espanyol 6-0 Ludogorets



Group I

Wolfsburg 1-3 Gent

Oleksandria 2-2 Saint-Etienne

Group J

Wolfsberger 0-3 Istanbul Basaksehir

Borussia Monchengladbach 2-1 Roma



Group K

Sporting Braga 3-1 Besiktas



Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-0 Slovan Bratislava



Group L

Astana 0-5 AZ Alkmaar



Manchester United 3-0 Partizan Belgrade

Latest Standings

Group A (Played, Won, Goal Difference and Points)

1. Sevilla: 4, 4, 10, 12

2. Apoel Nicosia: 4, 1, -1, 4

3. Qarabag: 4, 1, -1, 4

4. Dudelange: 4, 1, -8, 3

Group B

1. Copenhagen: 4, 1, 1, 6

2. Dynamo Kiev: 4, 1, 1, 6

3. Malmo: 4, 1, 0, 5

4. Lugano: 4, 0, -2, 2

Group C

1. Basel: 4, 3, 7, 10

2. Getafe: 4, 2, 0, 6

3. Krasnodar: 4, 3, -2, 6

4. Trabzonspor: 4, 0, -5, 1

Group D

1. PSV: 4, 3, 3, 9

2. Sporting: 4, 2, 3, 7

3. LASK: 4, 2, 1, 7

4. Rosenborg: 4, 0, -7, 0

Group E

1. Celtic: 4, 3, 4, 10

2. Cluj: 4, 3, 1, 9

3. Lazio: 4, 1, -2, 3

4. Rennes: 4, 0, -3, 1

Group F

1. Arsenal: 4, 3, 8, 10

2. Standard Liege: 4, 2, -2, 6

3. Frankfurt: 4, 2, -2, 6

4. Vitoria: 4, 0, -4, 1

Group G

1. Young Boys: 4, 2, 2, 7

2. Rangers: 4, 2, 2, 7

3. Feyenoord: 4, 1, -1, 4

4. Porto: 4, 1, -3, 4

Group H

1. Espanyol: 4, 3, 9, 10

2. Ludogorets: 4, 2, 0, 6

3. Ferencvaros: 4, 1, -2, 5

4. CSKA Moscow: 4, 0, -7, 1

Group I

1. Gent: 4, 2, 3, 8

2. Wolfsburg: 4, 1, 0, 5

3. Saint-Etienne: 4, 0, -1, 3

4. Olexandriya: 4, 0, -2, 3

Group J

1. Istanbul Basaksehir: 4, 2, 0, 7

2. Monchengladbach: 4, 1, -3, 5

3. Roma: 4, 1, 3, 5

4. Wolfsberger: 4, 1, 0, 4

Group K

1. Braga: 4, 3, 4, 10

2. Wolves: 4, 3, 2, 9

3. Slovan Bratislava: 4, 1, 0, 4

4. Besiktas: 4, 0, -6, 0

Group L

1. Manchester United: 4, 3, 5, 10

2. AZ Alkmaar: 4, 2, 11, 8

3. Partizan Belgrade: 4, 1, -3, 4

4. FC Astana: 4, 0, -13, 0

Thursday Recap

United were set on their way midway through the first half by Mason Greenwood. After several glaring misses from Marcus Rashford, the 18-year-old showed impressive composure to fire home from close range.

The highlight of the game was a sensational solo effort from Anthony Martial (U.S. and UK only, respectively):

Rashford eventually got in on the act early in the second half when he lashed a strike into the top corner.

ESPN FC's Rob Dawson was impressed with the Red Devils:

Ciro Immobile's seventh-minute volley gave Lazio the early lead against Celtic, who had failed to win in their last 12 visits to Italy.

Celtic hit back before half-time with a powerful finish from James Forrest. After chances from both sides in the second half, Olivier Ntcham won the game for the Scottish side in dramatic fashion (U.S and UK only, respectively):

There were injury-time winners for Wolves and Monchengladbach, too.

The Premier League outfit, who had seen a penalty from Ruben Neves saved after Pedro Neto was brought down, won courtesy of a 92nd-minute header from Raul Jimenez.

Gladbach took the lead against Roma thanks to a Federico Fazio own goal. After the Roma defender made amends by scoring at the right end, Marcus Thuram left it late to head home a winner for the German side (U.S. only):

Two goals in four minutes gave Rangers their win over Porto, who sit bottom of Group G.

Alfredo Morelos netted his 11th goal in European competition this season with his lovely half-volley in the 69th minute, before Steven Davis added a second soon after.

Espanyol ran riot over Ludogorets, who had Rafael Forster and Jacek Goralski sent off in the first half.

Oscar Melendo had put them ahead after four minutes, and Forster earned his marching orders in the 12th minute for pulling back Victor Campuzano when he was through on goal.

Lluis Lopez made it 2-0 before Goralski was given a second yellow card for a handball. Matias Vargas converted the resulting penalty and Campuzano volleyed in a fourth early in the second half.

Two fine finishes from Adria Pedrosa and Facundo Ferreyra rounded out the scoring.