Cowboys News: Amari Cooper Has MRI on Knee Injury; May Play vs. Vikings

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper underwent an MRI on his injured knee Wednesday and missed practice Thursday, according to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport added that the MRI was precautionary and Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett "sounded optimistic" about Cooper's chances of playing against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday night.

Cooper played through the knee ailment Monday night and finished with four receptions for 80 yards and a touchdown in Dallas' 37-18 win over the New York Giants.

Cooper said his knee "locked up" during the win against the Giants, but added that it "wasn't anything that was that bad," per Gehlken. He also said his knee felt like an 8/10 and noted, "I feel like I can get to a 10" before the game against Minnesota.

While Cooper hasn't missed a game this season, he played only three snaps in Dallas' Week 6 loss to the New York Jets because of a quad injury.

In eight games this season, Cooper has made 42 catches for 701 yards and six touchdowns, meaning he is on pace for the best season of his career and his fourth 1,000-yard campaign in five NFL seasons.

If Cooper can stay healthy, he may also be in line to make his fourth career Pro Bowl and his second since he joined the Cowboys midway through last season.

Sunday night's game between the Cowboys and Vikings could have major playoff implications in the NFC. Dallas owns a half-game lead over the Philadelphia Eagles for the NFC East lead at 5-3, while Minnesota currently possesses the No. 2 wild-card spot in the NFC at 6-3, but the Los Angeles Rams and Carolina Panthers are just a half-game behind at 5-3.

Provided Cooper plays, quarterback Dak Prescott will have his full allotment of weapons in Cooper, wide receiver Michael Gallup and running back Ezekiel Elliott.

The Vikings are expected to be without wide receiver Adam Thielen because of a hamstring injury, which means the Cowboys may have an advantage offensively.