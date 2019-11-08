FA Cup 2019: 1st-Round TV Schedule, Live Stream, Odds and Predictions

Alastair Grant/Associated Press

The first round of the 2019 FA Cup kicks off on Friday, when National League South side Dulwich Hamlet face League Two's Carlisle United at Champion Hill.

Of the 78 teams in first-round action, 31 are from outside the English Football League. Isthmian League North Division club Maldon & Tiptree take on League Two's Leyton Orient, while National League side Harrogate Town host 2008 winners Portsmouth.

Hayes & Yeading United are another team dreaming of a cup upset, as they head to Oxford United after securing their place in the first-round proper by beating Poole Town in a replay.

The lowest-ranked team left in the competition are Chichester United, who received a bye straight into the second round. They were the last team left in the hat and progress because Bury were removed from the draw following their expulsion from the Football League.

FA Cup Fixtures and Odds

Friday, November 8

Dulwich Hamlet 16-5, Draw 3-1, Carlisle United 6-7, 7:55 p.m. GMT/2:55 p.m ET

Saturday, November 9 (all kick-off times 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET unless stated)

Sunderland 5-8, Draw 31-10, Gillingham 26-5, 1 p.m. GMT/8 a.m ET

AFC Wimbledon 44-17, Draw 27-10, Doncaster Rovers 11-10

Accrington Stanley 17-12, Draw 13-5, Crewe Alexandra 135-67

Blackpool 7-15, Draw 4-1, Morecambe 67-10

Bolton Wanderers 9-5, Draw 37-15, Plymouth Argyle 31-20

Cambridge United 133-67, Draw 12-5, Exeter City 6-4

Carshalton Athletic 35-16, Draw 141-50, Boston United 5-4

Cheltenham Town 20-11, Draw 13-5, Swindon Town 53-35

Colchester United 19-8, Draw 32-13, Coventry City 13-10

Crawley Town 16-11, Draw 29-11, Scunthorpe United 7-4

Ebbsfleet United 21-10, Draw 13-5, Notts County 13-10

Forest Green Rovers 2-5, Draw 4-1, Billericay Town 7-1

Grimsby Town 18-11, Draw 68-29, Newport County 11-6

Ipswich Town 10-11, Draw 36-13, Lincoln City 10-3

Maidenhead United 13-2, Draw 19-5, Rotherham United 23-50

Maidstone United 16-5, Draw 14-5, Torquay United 10-11

Mansfield Town 11-25, Draw 21-5, Chorley 13-2

Milton Keynes Dons 23-20, Draw 59-25, Port Vale 11-4

Nantwich Town 41-10, Draw 10-3, AFC Fylde 4-6

Oxford City 17-4, Draw 3-1, Solihull Moors 69-100

Salford City 16-5, Draw 34-13 Burton Albion 1-1

Shrewsbury Town vs. Bradford City

Stevenage 13-11, Draw 119-50, Peterborough United 4-6

Stourbridge 10-3, Draw 3-1, Eastleigh 11-13

Tranmere Rovers 35-16, Draw 47-20, Wycombe Wanderers 7-5

Walsall 41-100, Draw 4-1, Darlington 17-2

Yeovil Town 30-29, Draw 13-5, Hartlepool United 37-13

Sunday, November 10 (all kick-off times 12:45 p.m. GMT/7:45 a.m. ET unless stated)

Dover Athletic 28-15, Draw 11-4, Southend United 52-35, 12 p.m. GMT/7 a.m ET

Barnet 18-5, Draw 3-1, Fleetwood Town 14-19

Bristol Rovers 4-6, Draw 16-5, Bromley 9-2

Chippenham Town 4-1, Draw 17-5, Northampton Town 4-6

Gateshead 7-2, Draw 3-1, Oldham Athletic 8-9

Leyton Orient 4-17, Draw 6-1, Maldon & Tiptree 13-1

Macclesfield Town 1-2, Draw 15-4, Kingstonian 6-1

Wrexham 23-10, Draw 5-2, Rochdale 17-13

York City 13-19, Draw 16-5, Altrincham 9-2

Hayes & Yeading 13-1, Draw 6-1, Oxford United 5-18

Monday, November 11

Harrogate Town 9-2, Draw 13-4, Portsmouth 8-13, 7:45 p.m. GMT/2:45 p.m

Odds via Oddschecker.



FA Cup TV Schedule

The 2019 FA Cup is being broadcast by BBC Sport and BT Sport. Here is a look at the fixtures selected for live television coverage:

These matches are available to live-stream via the BBC iPlayer and through the BT Sport App. Highlights of all matches will also be available through the BBC Sport website.

FA Cup Preview and Predictions

The FA Cup is renowned for shocks, and the first round is no exception. This is the point when League One and Two teams enter the competition and come up against non-league sides dreaming of famous cup runs.

Dulwich Hamlet are up first and will be aiming for a place in the second round when they take on a Carlisle United side two leagues above them.

Here's a look at their journey to the first round:

Striker Adeoye Yusuf told BBC Sport his team "want to make history" and has described Friday's encounter as "a one-off game—a free-hit."

Manager Gavin Rose told Hugo Greenhalgh at the club's official website that "it's not a day for caution" and vowed his team will go for the win.

The Hamlet are on their best cup run in 21 years but have not won a league match since August. Yet Carlisle are not in great form, either, with just two wins from their past eight. The visitors go into the game as favourites to progress and will be expected to end the Hamlet's dreams, but the hosts have nothing to lose, and an early shock should not be ruled out.

Another team eyeing a giant-killing are in-form Bromley. Neil Smith's side are top of the National League and take on League One's Bristol Rovers at the Memorial Stadium. The Ravens will take over 500 supporters to Bristol and have paid for fans' coach travel:

Bromley striker Michael Cheek has 10 league and cup goals to his name this season and will look to trouble a Rovers team in ninth place in the League One table.

Sol Campbell's Southend United also have a tricky first-round tie at Dover Athletic. The former Arsenal defender took charge of the club in October and has yet to oversee a victory after six games. The Shrimpers boss is hoping the tournament can provide a distraction for his team:

Dover Athletic are 12th in the National League but have taken four points from their past two games and will look to top scorer Inih Effiong, with nine league goals this season, for inspiration.