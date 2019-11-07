Mel Kiper 2020 NFL Draft Big Board: Chase Young, Tua Tagovailoa Top Rankings

Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

Ohio State defensive end Chase Young has dominated the college football world this season and has helped lead the Buckeyes to the No. 1 spot in the initial College Football Playoff rankings.

Mel Kiper Jr. of ESPN has placed Young on top of his latest big board of the top 25 prospects for the 2020 NFL draft.

Young isn't the only notable name from a football powerhouse in the rankings, as Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa comes in at No. 2.

While this is a quarterback-heavy class that also features Oregon's Justin Herbert and LSU's Joe Burrow, who are Nos. 5 and 6 on the big board, respectively, Kiper suggested that "I wouldn't be surprised to see him go off the board first" when discussing Young.

The junior has 13.5 sacks and five forced fumbles despite the fact he hasn't played much in a number of second halves because Ohio State was so far ahead in games. That Joey and Nick Bosa have been so successful so early in their NFL careers will likely help Young's case as well, as all three trained under Ohio State defensive line coach Larry Johnson.

Kiper noted "the NFL loves twitchy edge-rushers who can get after quarterbacks," and the 6'5", 265-pound Maryland native certainly fits that bill.

As for Tagovailoa, he has the opportunity on Saturday to prove his ankle injury is not something that will hinder him long-term when his Crimson Tide host Burrow's Tigers in a massive showdown.

While NFL evaluators will surely base their decisions over which quarterback goes higher in the draft on more than just this head-to-head matchup, both signal-callers have the chance to make a loud statement against defenses that are filled with future professional players.

Perhaps the winner will face Young during the College Football Playoff in another head-to-head clash.