Chelsea vs. Crystal Palace: Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Preview

Chelsea will be aiming to make it six Premier League wins in a row on Saturday when they take on Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge.

Frank Lampard's in-form side head into the match fresh from a 4-4 draw with Ajax in the UEFA Champions League. The Blues recovered from 4-1 down to secure a point in a thriller on Tuesday.

Crystal Palace make the short trip to west London having gone three games without a win. However, the Eagles have picked up some good results on the road this season, the highlight being a 2-1 win over Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Date: Saturday, 9 November

Time: 12:30 p.m. GMT/7:30 a.m. ET

TV: BT Sport 1 (UK), NBCSN (U.S.)

Live Stream: BT Sport Live (UK), NBC Sports App (U.S.)

Odds (courtesy of Caesars): Chelsea 31-100, Draw 89-20, Crystal Palace 44-5

Match Preview

Chelsea will be forced to make at least one change for this match as midfielder Jorginho is suspended after picking up his fifth booking of the season in the 2-1 win over Watford.

Mason Mount is also a doubt after suffering an ankle problem in the draw against Ajax and will have a late fitness test, per The Athletic's Simon Johnson:

However, midfielder N'Golo Kante and Ross Barkley are fit again and both could feature against Crystal Palace, per Football.London's Andy Ha.

Callum Hudson-Odoi is also pushing for his third Premier League start of the season following an impressive cameo against Ajax after replacing Mount.

There is no doubt Chelsea are on an impressive run, but the Blues have been better away from home this season and have only won two of five at Stamford Bridge in 2019-20 in the Premier League.

Meanwhile, Palace have picked up just one point from the last available nine, but they have had a tough run of fixtures that has seen them face Manchester City, Arsenal and in-form Leicester City.

Roy Hodgson's side have often looked toothless in attack and managed just 10 goals in 11 top-flight games, only Newcastle United and Watford have scored fewer.

Reporter Jack Rosser feels the team needs strengthening in January:

Jordan Ayew is Palace's top scorer with four goals, while Luka Milivojevic and Patrick van Aanholt both have two. Star man Wilfried Zaha is yet to open his account and only has one assist from 11 games.

The Ivory Coast international remains Palace's best player but has struggled to find his best form this season and could leave when the transfer window opens, per Matt Law at the Telegraph:

Crystal Palace will look to take advantage of any fatigue from Chelsea's exploits against Ajax and can take confidence from wins at Manchester United and West Ham United. However, the hosts are on a roll and should have too much quality for Hodgson's men.