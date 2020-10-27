Dez Bryant, Ravens Reportedly Agree to Practice-Squad Contract

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

Dez Bryant has caught on with another team.

The Baltimore Ravens signed the former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver to a practice-squad contract Tuesday, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Bryant appeared to confirm the deal on Twitter, noting he was "thankful":

Last year, Bryant tweeted that he was feeling like himself and planned on reaching out to teams because he felt he could contribute:

The Oklahoma State product also posted a video of himself running routes last October:

Bryant's reported deal comes less than a week after ESPN's Josina Anderson reported the Ravens planned on bringing him in as a member of the practice squad. Rapoport echoed that report and noted that was the plan if he passed a physical and performed well in a workout.

Bryant seemed to be on the road to a comeback in November 2018 when he signed with the New Orleans Saints, but he tore his Achilles before he was able to take the field in a game. Adam Schefter of ESPN noted at the time there was an expected eight-month recovery period for the injury.

Nearly two years later, Bryant will attempt to rediscover the production of his prime when he was one of the best playmakers in the league.

He is a three-time Pro Bowler who was a first-team All-Pro selection in 2014 with 88 catches for 1,320 yards and a league-leading 16 touchdowns. It was the third consecutive year he finished with double-digit touchdown catches and more than 1,200 receiving yards.

However, his production fell off from there, as he played just nine games in 2015 and failed to reach 850 receiving yards or double-digit touchdowns in 2016 and 2017.

Bryant is 31 years old and hasn't played since the 2017 campaign, but he said in his tweet he isn't looking to be a No. 1 receiver and just wants to contribute.

He can do just that with Baltimore as a 6'2" physical presence who can slide into a secondary role and take advantage of the single coverage he will face when opposing defenses focus on Marquise Brown, Mark Andrews and the rushing attack that features quarterback Lamar Jackson. Bryant figures to be a red-zone target who can capitalize on fade routes with his size.

If he thrives in his new situation, he could help his team capture a Super Bowl title, which would be the first ring of his career.