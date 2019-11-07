PSG Chief Leonardo Says There Is No Deadline for New Edinson Cavani Contract

FRANCK FIFE/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain sporting director Leonardo has said Edinson Cavani's future will be decided by both the striker and the club, with the Uruguayan's current contract drawing to an end.

Cavani could depart PSG next summer when his deal expires.

The 32-year-old has previously been linked with Manchester United, Juventus and Atletico Madrid, per Andres Onrubia of AS.



Cavani has also talked about the possibility of retiring in 2020:

Leonardo, though, said the decision will be made together, and there remains every chance Cavani could sign a new deal at the Parc des Princes, per RMC (h/t Goal's Josh Thomas):

"He is the top scorer in the club's history and I'm sure his story will end well here. We will move forward together and decide together. There is no doubt between us. A player like that, he must finish well. There is no deadline for new contract proposal. It will be according to our feeling."

Cavani has struggled with injury in 2019-20.

He has only started three of PSG's 12 Ligue 1 games this term, and all of them came in August.

He has been back in action in each of PSG's last three games, appearing from the bench against Club Brugge, Dijon and Marseille.

In Cavani's absence, summer loan signing Mauro Icardi has risen to prominence.

The Argentinian netted the winner in PSG's UEFA Champions League clash against Brugge on Wednesday for his eighth goal in his last seven appearances:

Icardi joined PSG from Inter Milan on a season-long loan in September, and the French side reportedly have an option to sign him permanently next summer for €65 million (£59 million).

The 26-year-old has said he "will do everything to stay" at PSG past next summer, per RMC Sport (h/t MailOnline's Jordan Seward).

Icardi's future at PSG could well have an impact on Cavani because the former Sampdoria man is doing his best to claim the No. 9 spot on a permanent basis.