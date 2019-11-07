NFL Week 10 Picks: Final Predictions and Over/Under Odds Before Thursday Night

D. Ross Cameron/Associated Press

It's been an unexpected season for both the Los Angeles Chargers and the Oakland Raiders in 2019, albeit for different reasons.

The Chargers, a 12-4 squad in 2018, were expected to title contenders this year. They've stumbled their way to a 4-5 record. The Raiders were supposed to make small strides in the second year of their rebuild. They're 4-4 and in position to make a playoff push.

Thursday night's matchup is critical for these AFC Wast foes. It also kicks off what should be an exciting Week 10 NFL slate.

Here, we'll examine the full schedule, the latest odds and over/unders from Caesars, and some of the other interesting matchups of the weekend.

NFL Week 10 Lines, Over/Unders and Predictions

Los Angeles Chargers (-1, 49 O/U) at Oakland Raiders: Los Angeles 33-30

Arizona Cardinals (+4, 52) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Tampa Bay 28-26

Miami Dolphins (+10.5, 44) at Indianapolis Colts: Indianapolis 26-20

Atlanta Falcons (+13, 51) at New Orleans Saints: New Orleans 34-20

Baltimore Ravens (-10, 44.5) at Cincinnati Bengals: Baltimore 30-22

New York Giants (-2.5, 43.5) at New York Jets: Giants 23-19

Kansas City Chiefs (no line) at Tennessee Titans: Kansas City 24-20

Buffalo Bills (+3, 40) at Cleveland Browns: Buffalo 24-22

Detroit Lions (+2.5, 42) at Chicago Bears: Detroit 23-20

Carolina Panthers (+5, 47) at Green Bay Packers: Green Bay 27-24

Los Angeles Rams (-3.5, 44) at Pittsburgh Steelers: Los Angeles 28-23

Minnesota Vikings (+3, 48) at Dallas Cowboys: Dallas 28-24

Seattle Seahawks (+6, 46.5) at San Francisco 49ers: San Francisco 28-27

Arizona Cardinals at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

John Froschauer/Associated Press

If the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense can play like it did against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 9, the Bucs should have their way with the Arizona Cardinals. Tampa went into Seattle and dropped 34 points, only losing after a foray into overtime.

Of course, it's difficult to expect the Buccaneers to be quite as efficient on offense. Quarterback Jameis Winston didn't throw an interception and only turned the ball over once. He committed 10 turnovers in Tampa's previous two games.

Still, this game has the makings of another shootout. Tampa ranks 31st in pass defense (293.5 yards per game allowed), while Arizona ranks 29th (280.7).

The over is the enticing play for this matchup, though you can give the Buccaneers a slight edge for playing at home.

Miami Dolphins at Indianapolis Colts

Should the Miami Dolphins be taken seriously now that they've picked up a win in 2019? To some degree, yes. Against a legitimate contender like the Indianapolis Colts, however, it's hard to envision them winning on the road.

It's also difficult to see them losing by double digits, though. The Colts do not possess a high-flying offense, and they still aren't sure about the status of starting quarterback Jacoby Brissett. He suffered a knee injury in Week 9, and while he could return this week, nothing is certain.

"I mean, I still don't think anything's a slam dunk," head coach Frank Reich said, via the team's official website.

Colts wideout T.Y. Hilton is also unlikely to play Sunday:

Even at full strength, Indianapolis hasn't exactly been racking up the points. They've only reached 30 once this season. Expect them to win comfortably and to hit the low over/under of 46, but a complete blowout feels unlikely.

Carolina Panthers at Green Bay Packers

One benefit to placing quarterback Cam Newton on injured reserve is that it allows Carolina Panthers starter Kyle Allen to play without looking over his shoulder. He's going to be the man for the remainder of the season.

An added bit of confidence for Allen isn't likely to help the Panthers in Lambeau, however. The Green Bay Packers will be hungry to avenge last week's embarrassment to the Los Angeles Chargers, and they're going to unleash a pass rush that has already produced 22 sacks this season.

What will help Carolina is the presence of running back Christian McCaffrey. Green Bay ranks just 24th in run defense (127.7 yards per game allowed) and could struggle to contain the MVP candidate.

There should be plenty of offense in this game, making the over once again the enticing play. The Packers are the better team on paper, but there should be enough back-and-forth in this one to take it down to the wire.