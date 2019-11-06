MLBPA Announces Investigation into Alex Anthopoulos' Comments About Free Agency

Mark Cunningham/Getty Images

The MLB Players Association announced Wednesday it has begun an investigation into comments by Atlanta Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos regarding the Braves' contact with other teams heading into free agency.

"The statements made by Braves GM Alex Anthopoulos call into question the integrity of the entire free-agent system," MLBPA executive director Tony Clark said. "The clear description of Club coordination is egregious, and we have launched an immediate investigation looking into the matter."

