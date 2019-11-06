TMZ: Roc Nation Pledges $1M to NFL Players Coalition for Responsibility Program

Ben Hider/Associated Press

Jay-Z and Roc Nation have pledged $1 million to help support the Players Coalition in its latest campaign, according to TMZ.

The Players Coalition, led by Philadelphia Eagles star Malcolm Jenkins, announced the DJ Dream Fund in honor of DJ Henry, a Pace University football player who was shot and killed by police in 2010:

Roc Nation has helped advertise the public service announcement on social media and other areas.

A newly created "Responsibility Program" will also help the NFL players get the word out with a series of other videos to raise awareness.

"We have a responsibility to use our platforms to unite people and foster positive change ... but we can't achieve that goal without education," Jenkins said, per TMZ. "That's the ultimate goal of the DJ Henry video."

This has been a continuation of Jay-Z's partnership with the league as part of its activism campaign.

"We don't want people to come in and necessarily agree with us; we want people to come in and tell us what we can do better," commissioner Roger Goodell said at the time, per Ken Belson and Ben Sisario of the New York Times. "I think that's a core element of our relationship between the two organizations, and with Jay and I personally."

The NFL had also agreed to donate $90 million to the Players Coalition in 2018 to help combat social inequality.

Jenkins hopes to use these resources to raise awareness and eventually affect legislation.