Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Practicing Despite Knee Injury; Week 10 Status Unclear

Colin E. Braley/Associated Press

Patrick Mahomes is getting more work in practice this week, but the Kansas City Chiefs aren't ready to say if the reigning NFL MVP will start Sunday's game.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid addressed Mahomes' status with reporters prior to Wednesday's practice:

"Patrick is going to practice today. I can't give you an answer how much. I think it's going to be day to day, and see how he handles it. He didn't take a ton of reps last week. So we'll try to increase him more a little bit and see how it works out. He obviously wants to play. That's him. He wanted to play 20 minutes after it happened."

Mahomes has missed Kansas City's last two games since dislocating his knee in the second quarter of a 30-6 win over the Denver Broncos on Oct. 17.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Mahomes' MRI results were a "best-case scenario" and the Chiefs felt he would miss "about three games."

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Oct. 27 that Mahomes has a "very realistic shot" to play in Week 10 against the Tennessee Titans.

Kansas City turned to Matt Moore, who hadn't started a game since 2017, in Mahomes' absence the past two weeks. The 35-year-old has played well with 542 passing yards and three touchdowns against the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings.

The Chiefs have gone 1-1 in two games with Moore as their starting quarterback. They have opened up a 1.5-game lead over the Oakland Raiders in the AFC West heading into Sunday's game against the Titans.

Mahomes has thrown for 2,180 passing yards and 15 touchdowns with a 65.1 completion percentage in seven games this season.