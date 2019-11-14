Realistic Free-Agent Destinations for Gerrit Cole This Offseason

0 of 6

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Gerrit Cole narrowly missed out on getting a ring with the Houston Astros in October and AL Cy Young in November, but he's still about to cash a gargantuan check.

Which MLB team will write it?

ESPN's Jeff Passan listed nine organizations that are "positioned and motivated" to explore signing Cole. In addition to the Astros, that group includes the New York Yankees, Philadelphia Phillies, Los Angeles Angels, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Cubs, St. Louis Cardinals, Atlanta Braves and San Francisco Giants.

Throw in the Los Angeles Dodgers, San Diego Padres and Texas Rangers, and that should compose the list of possibilities.

For various reasons, though―and that largely comes down to willingness to pay the largest contract for a pitcher in baseball history―not every destination is realistic. After all, per Andy Martino of SNY.tv, an MLB executive expects a contract in the neighborhood of $35 million annually over seven years.

