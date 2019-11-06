Shkodran Mustafi, Arsenal Held to 1-1 Europa League Draw by Vitoria

Octavio Passos/Getty Images

Arsenal's perfect UEFA Europa League run came to an end on Wednesday with a 1-1 draw against Vitoria. Shkodran Mustafi opened the scoring, but Bruno Duarte won the hosts a deserved point.

Vitoria were the better side before the break but couldn't open the scoring against a toothless Gunners team. Arsenal's play regressed after the break before Mustafi found the net in the 80th minute with a good header. Vitoria pushed for an equaliser and found it through Duarte in added time.

Arsenal started the match on the front foot, with Kieran Tierney getting forward and Ainsley Maitland-Niles firing a dangerous cross into the box after just three minutes.

The Gunners' momentum soon stalled, however, and Vitoria were given every opportunity to grow into the match. It led to a wonderful strike from Pepe, who hit the post from 25 yards out.

Marcus Edwards drew a fine save from Emiliano Martinez, and Edmond Tapsoba should have handed the hosts the lead after he was left wide open on a cross.

Football.london's James Benge thought the defender was hard to miss:

Davidson also had a look on goal, but his curling effort missed the target. The Gunners struggled to keep Vitoria out of their box, and their poor record of giving away chances continued:

Frederico Venancio was the next man left wide open on a set piece, but he too couldn't keep his header on target. Lucas Evangelista fired a shot over the bar, and Nicolas Pepe threatened with a late free-kick that missed the mark.

Vitoria were by far the more dangerous team in the first half, per Goal's Charles Watts:

The hosts started to find more space in behind the defence after the break, but Arsenal countered with more of a midfield presence. They also introduced Matteo Guendouzi, who replaced the injured Dani Ceballos and added more physicality.

It didn't lead to many chances, although Mustafi won a header in a promising position after a fine cross from Pepe, but the German nodded over.

Alexandre Lacazette also made his way on to the pitch and nearly set up Joe Willock, who couldn't get a good angle on his shot. At the other end, Denis-Will Poha aimed a free-kick into the arms of Martinez.

The pace of the match slowed to a crawl in the final 15 minutes, but that didn't stop Mustafi from opening the scoring.

A free-kick from Pepe found the German, who was given far too much space and made no mistake.

Rochinha tried to answer for the hosts with an ambitious strike from long range, but it flew over Martinez's goal. He also played in an excellent ball for Leo Bonatini, who couldn't keep his volley under control.

Vitoria finished the match on top and found a deserved equaliser through Duarte, who bagged his goal with an acrobatic scissor kick.

The Primeira Liga side could have added a late winner as well, with both Duarte and Rochinha narrowly missing the target from great positions.

What's Next?

Arsenal visit Leicester City in the Premier League on Saturday. Vitoria will host Braga on Sunday in the Primeira Liga.