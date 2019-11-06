Alex Rodriguez Praises Mets' Hire of Carlos Beltran: 'He's a Baseball Savant'

Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

Former MLB star and current Fox MLB analyst Alex Rodriguez praised the New York Mets' decision to hire Carlos Beltran as their new manager in an interview with TMZ Sports on Wednesday.

When asked about the hiring, A-Rod had nothing but good things to say about his former New York Yankees teammate: "Love Carlos. Great hire. Great person. New Yorker. His wife, Jessica, lives right here in the city. And, he's a baseball savant. I think the Mets are going to love him."

Rodriguez also has no concerns about Beltran's lack of managerial experience, saying: "He'll do great; he'll do great."

A-Rod and Beltran played together with the Yankees in 2015 and part of 2016 when both were at the tail end of their careers.

During his 20-year MLB run with the Kansas City Royals, Houston Astros, Mets, San Francisco Giants, St. Louis Cardinals, Yankees and Texas Rangers, Beltran was a nine-time All-Star and one-time World Series champion, as well as one of the most well-respected players in the league.

What Beltran lacks in experience as a manager, he more than makes up for with on-field success, as his career .279 batting average with 435 home runs, 1,587 RBI, 1,582 runs scored and 312 stolen bases could one day land him in the Hall of Fame.

At 42 years old, Beltran is just two years removed from being a player, and that could help him significantly in terms of communicating with his roster.

Beltran was in the running to be the Yankees' manager before to the 2018 season, but the Yanks went with another first-timer in Aaron Boone. The decision has paid dividends, as Boone has led them to two 100-win seasons.

With the Mets, Beltran will have his work cut out for him in replacing Mickey Callaway, as they haven't reached the playoffs since 2016. They did post a winning record last season for the first time since that playoff berth, though, going 86-76.

The Mets have some elite talent in the form of pitchers Jacob deGrom, Noah Syndergaard and Marcus Stroman, as well as first baseman Pete Alonso and outfielder Michael Conforto.

If Beltran can bring it all together and be the voice in the dugout that New York has lacked in recent years, that may be the factor that pushes the Mets back into the playoffs.