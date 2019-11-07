Which 2019 MLB Free Agents Should Your Team Buy Low On?

0 of 7

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

This year's MLB free-agent class has no shortage of star power, with Gerrit Cole and Anthony Rendon headlining a deep crop of available players looking for their next contracts.

We aren't focusing on the top of the market here, though.

Below we have highlighted seven players that teams should be looking to buy low on this winter, as they all have a good chance of providing significant value beyond what it will cost to sign them.

It's a mix of established veterans coming off down years or injury-plagued seasons, role players who finished 2019 on a high note, and one international standout who could be ready for an MLB return.