Wizards HC Brooks Anticipates John Wall to Return from Injury 'As Good as Ever'

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistNovember 6, 2019

Washington Wizards guard John Wall stands on the court after an NBA basketball game against the San Antonio Spurs, Friday, April 5, 2019, in Washington. The Spurs won 129-112. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon/Associated Press

Washington Wizards point guard John Wall hasn't played since December 2018 and will be 30 years old at the start of next season, but head coach Scott Brooks believes he will be "as good as ever" upon his return. 

"He's running, he's jumping, he's shooting," Brooks said during a Tuesday appearance on The Sports Junkies on 106.7 The Fan (h/t Larry Brown Sports). "He's shooting the lights out. That's the good thing about an injury like he's had—all you have to do is shoot. He's looking good. Still lots of work to be done, but he has the right mindset. I anticipate him coming back and being as good as ever."

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported the NBA denied the Wizards' disabled player exception request for Wall in October and noted he is expected to miss the 2019-20 campaign as he rehabs from a torn Achilles.

            

