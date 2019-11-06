Erling Haaland Wants to Play in the EPL but in 'No Hurry' to Move, Says Father

Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images

Red Bull Salzburg youngster Erling Haaland would be open to playing in the Premier League in the future, according to his father Alfe-Inge.

Erling Haaland has excelled for the Austrian outfit this season both domestically and in the UEFA Champions League. He has scored in all four of his outings in the latter competition, including the opener in Tuesday's 1-1 draw with Napoli.

Given the potency he has showcased in front of goal, it's not a surprise to see some big names linked with a move for him.

His father, who had spells with Leeds United and Manchester City, has said the Salzburg starlet would like to join an English club, but he's in no hurry to move, per TalkSport:

"At one stage he would like to play in the Premier League, but when that will happen, I don't know. It is a very tough league.

"Up to now he is ahead of the stage we thought he would be at. He is built for the Premier League, but whether that will happen now or at a later stage, we don't know.

"He is at Red Bull, a fantastic club playing Champions League so in a way he is in no hurry. Red Bull have shown from the past that they are a 'middle step' club, and if they are going to recruit players in the future, they can't put a stupid price tag on the players because nobody would want to go there."

Erling Haaland has now scored an incredible seven goals in the 2019-20 Champions League. He fired home from the spot at the San Paolo in UCL Week 4:

Statman Dave compared his goalscoring total in the competition to some of the modern greats of the game:

Erling Haaland has enjoyed a stunning start to the season, netting a further 12 goals in the Austrian top flight for his club.

It's easy to see why there's seemingly set to be a clamour for his signature. The 19-year-old is clearly ruthless when he gets opportunities in front of goal, but his all-round game is refined for a player so young, as he's able to hold off opposition players with his burly frame and bring others into play.

After the game, Salzburg manager Jesse Marsch spoke about how the club are coping with his incredible rise:

As TalkSport relayed, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Barcelona have been linked with the forward. According to Calciomercato (h/t Naveen Ullal of Sport Witness), Manchester City were also in attendance on Tuesday to watch the teenager against Napoli.

It would be no shock if more huge names were named as possible suitors in the coming months. However, it appears he's content with life in Salzburg and is happy to develop his game with the Austrian outfit for a while longer yet.