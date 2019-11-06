NFL Week 10 Picks: Game-by-Game Over/Under Predictions

Norm Hall/Getty Images

It's always an impressive feat when an NFL team is still undefeated halfway through the regular season. And this year, there's still an unbeaten squad entering Week 10.

The San Francisco 49ers are 8-0 entering their Monday night matchup against the NFC West-rival Seattle Seahawks. It's been a bit of a surprising start for the 49ers, who have opened a season with eight straight wins for the first time since 1990.

While San Francisco is undefeated, this will likely be its toughest game yet. It should also be one of the most exciting matchups of Week 10.

Here's a look at this week's slate, along with odds, predictions and over/under betting advice.

Week 10 Odds, Picks

L.A. Chargers (-1) at Oakland; Over/Under 48.5 points

Arizona at Tampa Bay (-4); O/U 52

Atlanta at New Orleans (-13); O/U 52

Baltimore (-10) at Cincinnati; O/U 46

Buffalo at Cleveland (-2.5); O/U 40.5

Detroit at Chicago (-2.5); O/U 42

Kansas City at Tennessee (no line)

N.Y. Giants (-2.5) at N.Y. Jets; O/U 43.5

Miami at Indianapolis (-10.5); O/U 44

Carolina at Green Bay (-5); O/U 47

L.A. Rams (-3.5) at Pittsburgh; O/U 44

Minnesota at Dallas (-3); O/U 47.5

Seattle at San Francisco (-6); O/U 46

Picks made against the spread. Odds courtesy of Caesars.

Over/Under Betting Advice

There are some challenging over/under lines this week, so it's important to bet on the right ones.

One that stands out is the line of 52 for Sunday's matchup between the Cardinals and Buccaneers. That's tied for the largest of the week at this point, but that shouldn't shy people away from betting the over.

In fact, choosing the over for this game will likely be one of the smarter bets of the week. That's been the case for nearly every game involving Tampa Bay so far this season.

The Buccaneers are coming off a 40-34 loss to the Seahawks. That was the sixth time in eight games this season that they allowed at least 31 points. They've allowed at least 27 points in all but one of their games.

The Cardinals have also played in some high-scoring matchups. They're coming off a 28-25 loss to the 49ers, which was the fourth time in five games that they played a game in which both teams scored at least 21 points.

Don't be afraid of the high over/under line and expect the Cardinals and Buccaneers to again put up a lot of points.

Another game that bettors should choose the over on is Monday night's game between the 49ers and Seahawks.

Although San Francisco has a strong defense, it has a tough task this week in facing Seattle's offense. The Seahawks have scored at least 30 points in three of their last five games, and they're coming off their first 40-point showing of the season.

Meanwhile, the 49ers also have the ability to put up a lot of points. They've scored 79 points over the last two weeks in wins over the Panthers and Cardinals.

San Francisco and Seattle should have no trouble combining for more than 46 points.

As for betting the under, one game that shouldn't reach its projected total is the matchup between the Ravens and Bengals, which has a line set at 46. Baltimore will likely put up a lot of points, but it should shut down Cincinnati's offense to make it a one-sided contest.