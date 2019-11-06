Jordi Alba Reportedly Facing Month out After Injury in Barcelona vs. Slavia

Rory Marsden@@roomarsdenFeatured ColumnistNovember 6, 2019

BARCELONA, SPAIN - OCTOBER 29: Jordi Alba of FC Barcelona with the ball during the Liga match between FC Barcelona and Real Valladolid CF at Camp Nou on October 29, 2019 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)
Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Barcelona's Jordi Alba is reportedly facing up to a month on the sidelines after a recurrence of the hamstring injury that saw him miss three weeks earlier this term. 

The left-back had to be replaced at half-time in Barca's 0-0 draw with Slavia Prague in the UEFA Champions League at the Camp Nou on Tuesday.

According to German Bona of Sport, Alba "suffered a relapse of a hamstring injury" that he picked up against Borussia Dortmund back on September 17, and he could now be out for a month with Barca looking to be "extra precautious."

It is a big blow for Barca. Alba has only been able to start six of the Blaugrana's 11 La Liga games this season, and they have lost two of the matches he has missed.

Alba is a vital attacking outlet for Barcelona. In the past two triumphant La Liga seasons, Alba has provided a combined 16 assists.

That is a superb outlay for a full-back, and his relationship with Lionel Messi is particularly effective:

Barca have hardly struggled for goals so far this term, netting 29 times in La Liga, more than any other side.

However, they have sometimes been lacking in variety in 2019-20, leading to results like Tuesday's, and Saturday's shock 3-1 defeat to Levante

When Alba is in the side, he is an alternative outlet down the left flank and provides opposition defenders with even more to deal with.

In the 30-year-old's absence, 23-year-old Junior Firpo will likely come back into the first team, starting with Saturday's visit of Celta Vigo to the Camp Nou.

A silver lining for Barca is that after the Celta game, there is an international break, meaning one fewer club match for Alba to miss.

Per Bona, his earliest likely return date is November 27, when Barcelona face Dortmund again in the Champions League. 

Related

    Tactical Breakdown: Barca 0-0 Slavia

    FC Barcelona logo
    FC Barcelona

    Tactical Breakdown: Barca 0-0 Slavia

    Barca Blaugranes
    via Barca Blaugranes

    Slavia Keeper Criticises Barca

    'Messi and the others just left - some of them didn't even shake our hands'

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Slavia Keeper Criticises Barca

    Goal
    via Goal

    Messi and Griezmann Don't Understand Each Other

    'They just haven't clicked on the pitch'

    FC Barcelona logo
    FC Barcelona

    Messi and Griezmann Don't Understand Each Other

    MARCA in English
    via MARCA in English

    UCL Permutations: Who Needs What?

    Juve, Man City and PSG among those who can qualify for KO stages on Weds.

    World Football logo
    World Football

    UCL Permutations: Who Needs What?

    UEFA.com
    via UEFA.com