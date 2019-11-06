Report: Arsene Wenger 'Absolute Favourite' for Bayern Munich Manager's Job

Jun Sato/Getty Images

Arsene Wenger is reportedly the front-runner to succeed Niko Kovac as the manager of Bayern Munich.

The German giants parted ways with Kovac after Saturday's 5-1 hammering at the hands of Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga, and rumours have been rife regarding his replacement.

According to Christian Falk of Bild, Bayern have been turned down by Red Bull's head of sport, Ralf Rangnick, and they will now approach the former Arsenal boss:

Falk and Marcus Christensen wrote in the Guardian that Wenger is the target to take over until the end of the season:

"Bayern, meanwhile, are expected to start negotiations with Wenger this week, with the Frenchman having said on beIN Sports recently that he would be interested in taking over. The Bundesliga club would give Wenger a contract until the end of the season and then explore whether one of their long-term targets, such as Ajax’s Erik ten Hag or Paris St-Germain’s Thomas Tuchel, is available."

It's added that Rangnick's agent said the manager's principles do not align with what Bayern require at the moment, and, as a result, "it makes no sense to hold concrete talks."

Wenger has been working as a pundit with beIN Sports during his time away from the game, having left Arsenal at the end of the 2017-18 season. The Frenchman enjoyed a 22-year spell with the London club, winning three Premier League titles and seven FA Cups.

On Tuesday, Wenger was asked about the Bayern job and did not rule himself out:

Get French Football News provided more details as to why Wenger has been away from football for so long:

Matt Law of the Daily Telegraph believes the former Arsenal boss would represent a smart appointment for Bayern:

While Kovac was sacked and struggled to make a major impression at Bayern, Wenger would have plenty to work with if he arrives in Munich.

The Bavarians have a squad packed full of talent in all areas of the field, and they boast arguably the best striker in the world at the moment in Robert Lewandowski. Going into Week 11 of the season, they are four points behind Bundesliga leaders Borussia Monchengladbach.

Bayern are in action in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, and a win over Olympiacos would be enough to secure their passage into the knockout stages. For all his good work at Arsenal, Wenger never lifted the European Cup.