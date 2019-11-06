Alisson Becker Slams Liverpool's 'Ridiculous' EFL Cup, Club World Cup Schedule

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker has said it's "ridiculous" that the team will have to play two games in the space of 24 hours in December.

The Reds will face Aston Villa in the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup on December 17, a day before they play a FIFA Club World Cup semi-final in Qatar. It means manager Jurgen Klopp will need to split the squad in half in order to play in both competitions.

Speaking after his team's 2-1 win over Genk in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, Alisson hit out at the scheduling, per Esporte Interativo (h/t Metro):

"Klopp has already said we're going to play two different teams. This is not ideal for us. We want to give our best, and it helps when we have an organised schedule but it's what we have.

"If I was playing in the Carabao Cup I would be very frustrated because it's an opportunity for players who are not having much playing time, so this situation bothers us in the dressing room, for sure. We want to give it all in all competitions.

"It's ridiculous. Football here is so organised and then things like this happen. The competitions are from two different governing bodies but it’s the same sport. I believe they have enough resources to organise things better."

Alisson went on to say footballers are "always on the back burner" and pointed to NBA players as a possible example for footballers to become more "organised."

Klopp also spoke about the fixture pile-up following the win over Genk and joked about the prospect of Villa heading to Qatar to play the game:

Nick Miller of The Totally Football Show summed up the logistical challenge facing supporters who are seeking to make it to both matches:

Liverpool will be involved in the Club World Cup after their UEFA Champions League success earlier in the year.

It would appear that of the two competitions, it's that one which will be take priority over the Carabao Cup. In the League Cup so far this season, Klopp has taken the opportunity to give a number of young players an opportunity, and ESPN UK joked about what type of side he may field at Villa Park:

In the previous round of the competition, Liverpool were involved in a thrilling 5-5 draw with Arsenal before eventually progressing on penalties:

The amount of games over the festive period will be a challenge for the Reds, and Klopp will hope his team can keep their Premier League challenge on track over the course of this gruelling schedule.

Liverpool go into Sunday's clash with champions Manchester City six points clear at the top of the Premier League table.