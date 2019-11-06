Jurgen Klopp: No Injuries in Genk Win 'The Most Important Thing' for Liverpool

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said the fact his team avoided injuries in Tuesday's UEFA Champions League showdown with Genk is the "most important thing."

The Reds rested a number of key players for the contest, eventually winning 2-1 thanks to goals from Georginio Wijnaldum and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. Victory puts Liverpool top of Group E after Napoli and Red Bull Leipzig drew.

With Sunday's crunch showdown against Manchester City now on the horizon, Klopp said after Tuesday's match he was glad to get past Genk with his players unscathed, per Carl Markham of the Press Association (h/t the MailOnline):

"'Job done' is the headline for the game, pretty much, but the group is not decided. It's a tough group.

"The most important thing; we won and nobody is injured. Apart from that, the result is the result because we didn't finish our situations off like we should and could have done.

"That keeps the game pretty exciting, and left Genk alive. It was clear that it would be a bit tricky in some departments because the front three (Mohamed Salah, Oxlade-Chamberlain and Divock Origi) never played together in these positions, in a formation like this."

Liverpool were far from their best in the contest but were still able to get the points needed to move into a strong position in regards to qualification:

James Pearce of The Athletic commented on a performance that won't live long in the memory from the Champions League holders:

Given Genk are the weakest team in the group, Klopp used the match as a chance to freshen up his XI, with Andy Robertson, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino left on the bench; captain Jordan Henderson was left out of the squad entirely.

It was a nod to how key Sunday's match against City is. Liverpool will have the chance to go nine points clear of Pep Guardiola's side at the top of the Premier League with a win at Anfield.

Klopp may have a big decision to make with his team selection for that encounter, though. Oxlade-Chamberlain again impressed when handed a chance on Tuesday. He's shone in all of his recent outings for the team, including off the bench in Saturday's win over Aston Villa.

Football writer Leanne Prescott commented on his performance in the win over Genk:

Per OptaJoe, he's discovered his goalscoring touch when on the field this season:

With another international break looming, Klopp will be delighted with the position his team are in. While Liverpool were always expected to progress from Group E with ease, with qualification now almost secured his side can focus on their Premier League commitments.

Having won the Champions League last season in thrilling fashion, a win on Sunday against City would fuel belief on the red half of Merseyside that this campaign may yet be more special.