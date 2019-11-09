AEW Full Gear 2019 Results: Reviewing Top Highlights and Low Points

0 of 9

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

It's been a great inaugural year for All Elite Wrestling and AEW Full Gear 2019 was set to cap everything off with a bang.

Now, with the benefit of Dynamite to help build storylines, this card had lots of potential.

Finally, Jon Moxley and Kenny Omega would get their hands on each other in a Lights Out match, Chris Jericho was set to face Cody for the AEW World Championship and more.

Was it the success it could have been, or did certain parts not live up to the hype?

Now the show is over, let's assess the damage—for better or worse—and pinpoint some of the standout pros and cons of the night.

Presented in order of appearance, here are the highlights and low points of Full Gear 2019.

