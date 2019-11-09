AEW Full Gear 2019 Results: Reviewing Top Highlights and Low Points

AEW Full Gear 2019 Results: Reviewing Top Highlights and Low PointsNovember 10, 2019
It's been a great inaugural year for All Elite Wrestling and AEW Full Gear 2019 was set to cap everything off with a bang.
Now, with the benefit of Dynamite to help build storylines, this card had lots of potential.
Finally, Jon Moxley and Kenny Omega would get their hands on each other in a Lights Out match, Chris Jericho was set to face Cody for the AEW World Championship and more.
Was it the success it could have been, or did certain parts not live up to the hype?
Now the show is over, let's assess the damage—for better or worse—and pinpoint some of the standout pros and cons of the night.
Presented in order of appearance, here are the highlights and low points of Full Gear 2019.
Match Results
- Britt Baker defeated Bea Priestley by submission.
- Proud-N-Powerful defeated The Young Bucks by pinfall.
- "Hangman" Adam Page defeated PAC by pinfall.
- Shawn Spears defeated Joey Janela by pinfall.
- SoCal Uncensored defeated The Lucha Brothers and Private Party by pinfall to retain the World Tag Team Championship.
- Riho defeated Emi Sakura by pinfall to retain the Women's World Championship.
- Chris Jericho defeated Cody to retain the AEW World Championship when MJF threw in the towel.
- Lights Out Match: Jon Moxley defeated Kenny Omega by pinfall.
Highlight: Britt Baker vs. Bea Priestley
For a free match on the Buy In, Britt Baker vs. Bea Priestley was a decent opener for the night.
By no means was this as much of a highlight as some other parts of the night, but it was good enough to whet everyone's appetite for the main card.
Had there been more moments of ferocity to show Priestley's darker side and Baker's lust for vengeance, it would have been even better. But at least this match fulfilled its purpose in giving Baker some payback.
More interesting was Awesome Kong's post-match attack on Priestley. Cutting off some of her hair and keeping it could be the start of an interesting character trait that will be fun to track as that storyline develops.
Highlight: Proud-N-Powerful vs. The Young Bucks
Proud-N-Powerful vs. The Young Bucks kicked off the show in the best way possible by having one of the best matches so far in AEW's entire run.
Ortiz and Santana exhibited a vicious side that is missing from the other tag teams in the company. This win should go a long way in showing that they will be a force to be reckoned with going forward.
But it takes two to tango—or, in this case, four—and The Young Bucks weren't without their spotlights.
Once Nick Jackson kicked the ring post, this match took on a different element with some great storytelling to coincide with the action. Watching him sell that injury in subtle ways, like climbing the ropes slower than normal, helped set up the bigger moment of not being able to hit the Meltzer Driver.
Matt's series of suplexes on both Ortiz and Santana was particularly impressive, as he's not even a power wrestler.
The right call was made with Proud-N-Powerful winning and the feel-good callback for The Rock 'n' Roll Express to cap it all off and get revenge on Ortiz and Santana's attack a few weeks back rounded out one of the best segments of the night.
Highlight: Hangman Adam Page vs. PAC
While it wasn't as good as what preceded it, "Hangman" Adam Page vs. PAC was another rock solid contest between two of the main players in AEW.
Ranked No. 2 and 3, they had a responsibility to put on a great fight, or it would reflect poorly on the rest of the roster. Thankfully, they pulled that off.
PAC is one of the few wrestlers to fully embrace being a heel, so there's an added level of satisfaction to seeing a babyface like Page beat a guy nicknamed The Bastard.
Now, Page is somewhat back on track to challenging for the World Championship again, while PAC still looks good, even in his first singles loss.
Highlight: Shawn Spears vs. Joey Janela
Shawn Spears vs. Joey Janela could have gotten lost in the shuffle, but they had a few moments to make their mark.
Janela's hair being stuck and ripped out was an interesting way to do something more on the hardcore side without stepping into territory that would be better suited for the Lights Out match later on.
The end was also fun, when Spears took the turnbuckle off as a distraction so he and Tully Blanchard could piledrive Janela on the outside, which is rarely ever seen anymore—not at all if you're strictly a WWE fan.
Janela took another loss, which gives him one of the worst records in AEW, but as it boosted Spears as a bigger heel in the process, the right call was made.
Low Point: World Tag Team Championship Three-Way
This match had the potential to steal the show, but it simply didn't meet those expectations, at least to yours truly.
It was off to a rougher start than expected, given how talented all these performers are.
Things were happening all over the place, but it all felt somewhat hollow. None of the moves mattered more than completing the next dance sequence and moving on to something else.
Fenix stepped in and turned it up a notch, but that happened later in the match and soon after, it ended with another kind of random finish out of nowhere that sucked the wind out of the segment, much like how SoCal Uncensored won the titles to begin with.
The post-match reveal of Christopher Daniels dressed as Pentagon was fun, but not enough. Rather than being the best fight on the card, this was just fine, which was disappointing.
Highlight: Riho vs. Emi Sakura
Your mileage may vary on whether Riho was the right choice for who to put the belt on, but this might have been her best match so far.
Of course, had there been more time to set up the relationship between Riho and Emi Sakura and student and teacher, this match would have felt so much more important.
There were hiccups, as has happened in every Riho match so far. One major one was when a one-count was quickly followed by a two-count and the fans in attendance were bewildered, thinking it had been a three-count.
But while this wasn't the hottest angle going into Full Gear, they still managed to have a good showing that gave Riho more credibility going forward, which will help build her case as champion.
Highlight: AEW World Championship Match
It's hard to dislike a match where two veterans know how to tell a story and have a ton of emotion from start to finish like what happened between Cody and Chris Jericho.
The action itself was more than worthy of calling this a highlight, but it was the storytelling that went along with it that made it significantly better.
Intense passion carried each move and the fans felt it, so much so that each near-fall brought the crowd to its feet.
MJF throwing in the towel was a great finish, too, as Cody technically lost, but didn't officially give up. That will give him an out to go back on his word and challenge for the championship again somewhere down the line.
Along with that, it gave MJF a launching pad to secure his spot as a major villain. Trying to take Cody off the table for world title contenders and then turning on him with a low blow after the match makes it clear as popular as he is, MJF is not anyone's babyface.
Highlight: Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega
After years of WWE conditioning that even Hell in a Cell matches tend to mostly consist of nothing but kendo stick strikes and chair shots to the back, watching this Lights Out match was particularly brutal.
Not to be outdone by the technical wrestling and athletic spots from other matches in the night, Jon Moxley and Kenny Omega stole the show in a different way by beating the tar out of each other.
Barbed wire, a board covered in mouse traps, steel chains and even an ice pick were in play, leaving both men battered, bloody messes even before the broken glass was introduced!
This was wicked in all the right ways and really sold the reason why this was an unsanctioned fight.
While there were some amazing matches on Full Gear, Moxley vs. Omega ranks the top of the list that you must go back and watch if you missed it.
