Week 10 Waiver-Wire Pickups: Sleepers Who May Still Be Available

During Hunter Renfrow's time at Clemson, he had a knack for finding the end zone late in the season.

As the second half of his rookie campaign in Oakland begins, the wide receiver is carving out a role in the offense.

With a touchdown in each of the last two games, Renfrow is one of a few fantasy football sleepers worth picking up ahead of Week 10.

Other available sleepers are expected to feature more with injuries ravaging their respective positions.

Available Sleepers

Hunter Renfrow, WR, Oakland



In the last two weeks, Renfrow has set a career high for receptions.

On Sunday, the first-year wideout produced the game-winning touchdown catch from Derek Carr.

The quarterback's trust in Renfrow in a clutch situation should be an indicator of how much he values the Clemson product.

Against Detroit, Renfrow caught six of his seven targets for 54 yards. He hauled in all four of the balls thrown to him in Week 8.

Renfrow also has the most targets of any Oakland player in the last two weeks. He is one ahead of Tyrell Williams, who had 10.

Oakland's next three games should pave a path for more success, starting with Thursday's clash against the Los Angeles Chargers, who have allowed the ninth-most passing yards in the NFL.

After the AFC West clash, the Raiders host Cincinnati and the New York Jets. The two struggling sides have combined to give up 23 passing scores.

At Clemson, Renfrow scored 10 of his 15 touchdowns in the second half of the season, and if that trend carries over to November and December, he could be a breakout fantasy star.

With DeAndre Hopkins, Julian Edelman, Courtland Sutton and others off in Week 10, Renfrow is worth a pick-up and play. As of Tuesday night, he was owned in three percent of Yahoo leagues, per FantasyPros.

A.J. Brown, WR, Tennessee

A.J. Brown is another streaming option at wide receiver because of Ryan Tannehill's recent uptick in production.

The rookie out of Ole Miss benefited from his quarterback's second 300-yard showing in three games by hauling in four catches for 81 yards in Week 9.

In Week 10, Brown faces a Kansas City passing defense that ranks in the middle of the pack with 2,068 passing yards and 14 touchdowns conceded.

Since Tannehill took over, Brown has 18 targets. He never had more than five in a single contest when Marcus Mariota was under center.

Brown is available in over 80 percent of Yahoo competitions, so he could be a viable option during the six-team bye.

If he continues to mesh well with Tannehill, the 22-year-old could be a starter during the fantasy playoff push after his Week 11 bye.

J.D. McKissic, RB, Detroit

J.D. McKissic appears to be next up in Detroit's revolving door of running backs.

In Week 9, he earned 40 receiving and 32 rushing yards on seven touches. Despite the low totals, he was the Lions' most productive running back.

McKissic's pass-catching ability could give him an advantage over Ty Johnson in a backfield that has been depleted by injuries to Kerryon Johnson and Tra Carson.

He could find success in the passing game against Chicago, who has allowed the fourth-most receptions to running backs.

The Bears have also conceded the eighth-most receiving yards to running backs, so the opportunity could be there for McKissic to link up with Matthew Stafford on a few occasions.

The 26-year-old may be best suited as a steaming option to replace Jordan Howard, Sony Michel, James White, Leonard Fournette or Adrian Peterson in Week 10.

If he shows signs of more consistency on the ground, McKissic could be a third or fourth option in deep leagues moving forward.

Mike Gesicki, TE, Miami

There should be a rush to the waiver wire to add Mike Gesicki.

The Miami tight end is coming off a six-catch, 95-yard performance, and he is expected to earn more touches with Preston Williams out for the season with an ACL injury.

Since the Dolphins' Week 5 bye, the Penn State product has 197 receiving yards on 15 receptions.

The only thing missing from his stat line is a touchdown, but that could change now that Ryan Fitzpatrick has one less reliable wideout to throw to.

In the last three games, Williams caught 15 balls and found the end zone twice against the Jets in Week 9.

During that span, Fitzpatrick attempted 105 passes and completed at least 60 percent of his throws in each game.

If the Miami signal-caller continues to launch 30-plus attempts, Gesicki may get close to double digits in single-game targets.

