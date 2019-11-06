Fantasy Football Week 10 Cheat Sheet: Identifying Sleepers for Deep Leagues

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

The Hail Mary pass is, objectively speaking, the most exciting play in football.

Sure, the chance of success isn't great, but the payoff is massive. The risk-reward outlook is no different for deep sleepers in the fantasy football realm.

Ryan Fitzpatrick and Ryan Tannehill were both top-10 scorers at quarterback in Week 9. Kenyan Drake was the No. 2 running back. Preston Williams landed seventh at wide receiver, three spots above Jamison Crowder.

Sleepers emerge every week of the season. The trick is knowing ahead of time when they're about to wake up.

Luckily, you came to us, and we're nice enough to provide three deep sleepers—available in 50-plus percent of Yahoo leagues, per FantasyPros—for Week 10 of the 2019 NFL season.

Daniel Jones, QB, New York Giants (27 Percent Owned)



With six teams on a bye this week, the waiver-wire crop of streaming quarterbacks isn't particularly appealing. Hence our recommendation for Daniel Jones, who's essentially had two really good games and a bunch of duds.

But if he's going to have another big outing, this should probably be the week.

The New York Jets' pass defense has been exposed in recent weeks—by some unlikely exposers. In Weeks 8 and 9, both Gardner Minshew and Ryan Fitzpatrick put up more than 275 passing yards with three touchdowns and zero scores.

Jones doesn't usually put up those numbers, but against Tampa and Detroit—two generous pass defenses—he totaled 658 passing yards with six touchdowns and zero interceptions. If you really need a QB streamer, bet on Jones (and, equally importantly, against the Jets).

Ronald Jones II, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (42 Percent Owned)

If you've ever sent a #FreeRonaldJones tweet, then congratulations! Your hard work (and his) has finally paid off.

The sophomore rusher made his first career start on Sunday and out-touched his backfield mate, Peyton Barber, 20-4. Tampa Bay coach Bruce Arians indicated more of the same could be coming.

"He's been consistent [and] he's been more explosive," Arians told reporters. "It's not that Peyton did anything wrong. I think RoJo has earned the right to play a little bit more and start the ballgame."

This could be big. The Bucs average the fourth-most points in the NFL, and while most of that has come through the air, perhaps clarity in this backfield may result in a more balanced offense.

Assuming Arians sticks to his word, this could be a great week to have Jones. Points should come early and often in Tampa's likely shootout with the Arizona Cardinals, who have allowed the 10th-most rushing yards per game this season.

DeVante Parker, WR, Miami Dolphins (36 Percent Owned)

Yes, folks, even the Dolphins have fantasy-relevant players.

DeVante Parker is WR36 on the season, per NFL.com, which puts him firmly in the WR3 discussion for any 12-team leagues or deeper. That's actually underselling his impact, too. He has already had his bye week, and he laid a goose egg during the Dolphins' 43-0 loss to the New England Patriots in Week 2.

Throw out the Pats game, and he's always contributed at least 56 receiving yards or a touchdown. He has found the end zone in four of his last games, and he's been targeted 24 times over the previous three weeks.

His involvement should be going up, too. Miami just lost Preston Williams to a season-ending knee injury and Mark Walton to a four-game suspension. That leaves a lot of touches unclaimed, and Parker should be one of the top recipients, since he has field-stretching capabilities and, in Fitzpatrick, a quarterback willing to take chances.

Five different receivers have enjoyed a 100-yard performance against the Indianapolis Colts, and four of them found the end zone. Parker has a chance to increase both numbers Sunday.