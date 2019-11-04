Dolphins RB Mark Walton Suspended 4 Games for Violating Substance Abuse Policy

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

Miami Dolphins running back Mark Walton has been suspended four games for violating the league's NFL conduct and substance-abuse policy, per Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post.

Head coach Brian Flores issued a statement on the suspension:

As Tom Pelissero of NFL Network noted, the punishment stems from before he joined the Dolphins this offseason. Walton spent his rookie season with the Cincinnati Bengals last year.

ESPN's Cameron Wolfe reported the team was aware for several weeks that a suspension was likely.

Walton was arrested three times last offseason, including in March as part of a high-speed chase when he faced felony charges of carrying a concealed weapon, marijuana possession and reckless driving, according to David Ovalle of the Miami Herald.

He was also charged with misdemeanor battery in February and misdemeanor marijuana possession in January.

The 2018 fourth-round pick was waived by the Bengals in April.

Miami picked up Walton and he has taken advantage, earning the starting running back job while totaling 201 rushing yards on 3.8 per carry through seven games. Even with the suspension, he appears to be a key part of the team's future.

The Dolphins will still suffer offensively in the short-term, especially with Kenyan Drake recently traded to the Arizona Cardinals. Kalen Ballage is the only running back left on the active roster with a rushing attempt this year and will likely see a featured role going forward, with rookies Myles Gaskin and Patrick Laird also potentially getting some playing time.

With Preston Williams also suffering an ACL injury, per Schad, one of the league's worst offenses should get even worse.