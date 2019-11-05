Top Winners and Losers After Tuesday's Champions League Matchday 4 Results

TF-Images/Getty Images

Tuesday's slate of 2019-20 UEFA Champions League fixtures served up some of the most entertaining outings we've seen in years, with two incredible comebacks and a ton of goals.

Chelsea somehow came back from 4-1 down to earn a point against Ajax, and Borussia Dortmund took a major step toward the next round with a 3-2 win over Inter Milan. Defending champions Liverpool beat Genk 2-1, and Barcelona disappointed in a scoreless draw against Slavia Prague.

Here are the full results from Tuesday's action:

Here are some key winners and losers.

Winner: The Champions League

Barcelona may have nearly put their own fans to sleep against Slavia in one of the two early fixtures, but the late matches were filled with the kind of drama and high-level play that make the Champions League such a loved competition.

In west London, Ajax appeared to be cruising to a vital win until the referee brandished red cards to Daley Blind and Joel Veltman for fouls during the same passage of play. The resulting penalty put the Blues on course for an implausible draw, and with Valencia beating Lille, Group H now features three clubs―Los Che, Ajax and the Blues―tied on seven points.

Meanwhile, over in Germany, full-back Achraf Hakimi continued his incredible European scoring form with a brace against Inter. The Nerazzurri were leading 2-0 at half-time but will return to Italy empty-handed.

Former U.S. international Jimmy Conrad said what many fans were likely thinking:

As the top club competition in Europe, the Champions League more than lived up to its reputation on Tuesday.

Loser: Ernesto Valverde

One club that didn't live up to the expectations was Barcelona, who failed to impress against the weakest team in their group for the second match in a row.

Manager Ernesto Valverde has been under fire for the club's inconsistent performances throughout the season, and the last thing he needed was to break this type of unwanted record:

Bayern Munich only just sacked their coach Niko Kovac, and Valverde's results so far this season hasn't been much better. His seat got a lot hotter on Tuesday.

Winner: The Next Generation of Star Forwards

It was a fantastic night for Europe's rising stars in the attacking third, with several playing big roles for their teams.

The youngster who has gotten most attention so far this season is Salzburg's Erling Braut Haaland, and for good reason. By scoring in his fourth straight Champions League match, he took his average to an absurd level early against Napoli:

He didn't find the net again after his first goal, and Hirving Lozano bagged his first goal in Europe for Napoli to earn the Partenopei a point.

Elsewhere, 22-year-old Lautaro Martinez gave Inter a dream start against Dortmund, and 20-year-old Victor Osimhen continued his great season with a goal against Valencia. Lyon's Houssem Aouar didn't score, but he was nonetheless one of the star men in their win over Benfica.

The sport's next wave of star forwards is as deep as it is talented, and the group showed what they can do on Tuesday.

Loser: Inter Milan

Manager Antonio Conte and his troops were ruthlessly efficient in the first half, playing wonderful football in the attacking third to go into half-time with a two-goal lead. That score would have given the Nerrazzuri a three-point gap over Dortmund, their closest rival for second place in Group F and a spot in the next round.

A complete meltdown in the second half means Inter now chase Dortmund by three points, however, with a trip to the Czech Republic and a match against Barcelona still to come. Slavia battled to a draw in Milan in their first meeting and are no pushovers; they've lost just two matches all season and will present a real challenge on the next matchday.

Inter can still make the group stages, but they're going to need a lot of help to make it.