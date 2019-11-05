Mike Shildt, Cardinals Agree to 3-Year Contract Extension After 91-71 Finish

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The St. Louis Cardinals announced a three-year contract extension for manager Mike Shildt after he led the club to the 2019 National League Championship Series.

Shildt guided the Cards to a 91-71 record in his first full season in charge after replacing Mike Matheny midway through the 2018 campaign. They defeated the Atlanta Braves in the division series before getting swept by the eventual World Series champion Washington Nationals in the NLCS.

The 51-year-old North Carolina native was named a NL Manager of the Year finalist Monday alongside the Atlanta Braves' Brian Snitker and Milwaukee Brewers' Craig Counsell.

Longtime Cardinals second baseman Kolten Wong praised Shildt's calming presence during an October interview with Benjamin Hochman of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch:

"He's never been one to really panic, regardless of the situation. Up, down, good or bad, he's always been pretty even-keeled. In big situations, pressure situations, everybody is going to freak out, but you need that one guy who is even-keeled, and that's Shildt. ...

"When the playoffs came around, he wasn't trying to be in your face all the time. He kind of tried to keep his own space, because he knows—at the end of the day, the guys know how to get themselves ready, and if you add any more attention to a playoff atmosphere, it's just making it too much. ... He's never going to give up on his guys. He's been that way all season long."

St. Louis posted a 41-28 record after Shildt took over in 2018, but it wasn't quite enough to get the team into the playoffs after its slow start.

The Cards should remain in contention for the postseason in 2020 with outfielder Marcell Ozuna their only high-impact free agent, and Derrick S. Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported Ozuna has "repeated his wish" to stay with the club if the sides can reach a financial agreement.

Getting Shildt's new deal done early will let the team head into the offseason with its sole focus on upgrading the roster.