Lionel Messi, Barcelona Held to Scoreless Champions League Draw by Slavia Prague

Emilio Morenatti/Associated Press

Slavia Prague caused the first upset of Matchday 4 of the 2019-20 UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, holding Lionel Messi's Barcelona to a 0-0 draw at the Camp Nou.

The visitors were arguably the better side in the first half and comfortably survived after the break. Barcelona dominated possession but created far too few chances.

The Catalans remain the favourites in Group F after collecting eight points from their first four matches.

What's Next?

Barcelona host Celta Vigo in La Liga on Saturday. Slavia will be at home to Teplice in the Czech First League on Sunday.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.