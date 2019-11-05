Report: Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa Expected to Play vs. LSU After Ankle Surgery

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistNovember 5, 2019

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (13) rolls out against Mississippi during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
Vasha Hunt/Associated Press

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is expected to play Saturday when the second-ranked Crimson Tide host the top-ranked LSU Tigers, according to Matt Zenitz of AL.com. He had ankle surgery on Oct. 20.

Head coach Nick Saban said Monday that Tagovailoa—who missed a 48-7 victory over Arkansas on Oct. 26—would be a "game-time decision."

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

