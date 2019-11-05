Report: Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa Expected to Play vs. LSU After Ankle Surgery

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is expected to play Saturday when the second-ranked Crimson Tide host the top-ranked LSU Tigers, according to Matt Zenitz of AL.com. He had ankle surgery on Oct. 20.

Head coach Nick Saban said Monday that Tagovailoa—who missed a 48-7 victory over Arkansas on Oct. 26—would be a "game-time decision."

