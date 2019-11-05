Week 10 NFL Picks: Latest Betting Odds, Vegas Spreads and Projections

John Froschauer/Associated Press

Week 9 of the 2019 NFL season had its fair share of unexpected results. It wasn't hard to envision the Baltimore Ravens taking out the New England Patriots. However, few saw a 37-20 blowout over the undefeated defending champs coming.

The Green Bay Packers getting blown out by the Los Angeles Chargers? That was even more surprising. The Miami Dolphins even got their first win of the season in Week 9, putting a damper in their tanking plans and leaving the Cincinnati Bengals as the last winless team in the league.

What surprises might await in Week 10? Let's take a look. Here, you'll find score predictions for every game, along with the latest odds and over/unders from Caesars.

NFL Week 10 Lines, Over/Unders and Predictions

Los Angeles Chargers (-1, 49 O/U) at Oakland Raiders: Los Angeles 33-30

Arizona Cardinals (+4, 52) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Tampa Bay 28-24

Miami Dolphins (no line) at Indianapolis Colts: Indianapolis 26-20

Atlanta Falcons (+12, 51) at New Orleans Saints: New Orleans 34-20

Baltimore Ravens (-10, 46) at Cincinnati Bengals: Baltimore 30-22

New York Giants (no line) at New York Jets: Giants 23-19

Kansas City Chiefs (no line) at Tennessee Titans: Kansas City 24-20

Buffalo Bills (+2.5, 40.5) at Cleveland Browns: Buffalo 24-22

Detroit Lions (+2.5, 42.5) at Chicago Bears: Detroit 23-20

Carolina Panthers (+5, 48) at Green Bay Packers: Green Bay 27-24

Los Angeles Rams (-3.5, 45) at Pittsburgh Steelers: Los Angeles 28-23

Minnesota Vikings (no line) at Dallas Cowboys: Dallas 28-24

Seattle Seahawks (+6, 46) at San Francisco 49ers: San Francisco 28-27

Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Divisional games can be tough to predict. Even when there appears to be a mismatch, familiarity can often lead to a competitive game. Take last week's game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Arizona Cardinals, for example. San Francisco was the far superior team on paper, but it escaped with a narrow 28-25 victory.

Don't expect this week's matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and the Cincinnati Bengals to follow this pattern.

The Bengals are at home and are coming off the bye. They lost by just six points in the first matchup and have split their series each of the past two seasons. The difference this time is that Baltimore has found its offensive rhythm. The Cincinnati defense, meanwhile, is a disaster.

No team has allowed more yards than the 435.8 per game than the Bengals.

Cincinnati is also giving rookie quarterback Ryan Finley the first start of his NFL career. The fourth-rounder out of NC State will likely benefit from the return of wideout A.J. Green, but that won't erase his inexperience of the team's defensive struggles.

If Baltimore can make a mockery of the New England Patriots defense, it should have its way with Cincinnati.

Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns

With as poorly as the Cleveland Browns have been playing, it's actually a bit surprising to see them favored this week. The Buffalo Bills have one of the league's best pass defenses—ranked third in the NFL with 184.6 yards per game allowed—and an offense that hits enough big plays to be a threat.

Cleveland, meanwhile, has a penchant for surrendering big plays, like the 75-yard catch-and-run by Noah Fant in Week 9. And Baker Mayfield has looked lost against mediocre pass defenses this season. Against one that has produced 20 sacks and allowed just five passing touchdowns, he could be a disaster.

Buffalo remains motivated during their 6-2 start as well.

"This team is hungry, and we want to keep improving every chance that we can," quarterback Josh Allen said, via the team's official website.

It's possible that Cleveland still pulls out the win here, thanks to Nick Chubb and its running attack. Buffalo has allowed 111.6 rushing yards per game this season and 151.3 rushing yards over the last three weeks.

Given the mistake-prone nature of Cleveland and head coach Freddie Kitchens, however, the Browns are not the team to back.

Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers

John Froschauer/Associated Press

The Seattle Seahawks are far from a lock to pull off the upset in San Francisco. However, the six-point line here is very enticing. The 49ers are undefeated, but that's a lot of points to be giving a 7-2 team with a legitimate MVP candidate at quarterback.

The 49ers' vaunted defense struggled to contain Kyler Murray and the Cardinals offense last week, and Russell Wilson will present an even bigger challenge. There's no quarterback better at avoiding pressure and still getting the ball downfield than Wilson, and he's playing perhaps the best football of his eight-year career.

Through nine games, Wilson has passed for 2,505 yards with 22 touchdowns and just one interception. He's also rushed for 203 yards and three more scores. He's likely to have another receiving weapon in Josh Gordon in Week 10.

"He's ready to go," head coach Pete Carroll said of the recently claimed wideout, per ESPN's Brady Henderson.

This could be the week in which the 49ers have to prove that they can win a shootout. They might do just that, but don't expect them to win by a touchdown if Wilson plays all four quarters.