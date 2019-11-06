Champions League 2019: Odds, Live Stream, TV Info, Predictions for Wednesday

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Real Madrid sealed their first UEFA Champions League win of the season when they beat Galatasaray 1-0 a fortnight ago, and Los Blancos host the same foe on Wednesday hoping for a repeat result.

Zinedine Zidane's side sit five points below Group A leaders Paris Saint-Germain—who host Club Brugge on Matchday 4—and are in desperate need of three points if they still hope to finish first in the pool.

Local rivals Atletico Madrid are on the road in their European return and visit Bayer Leverkusen, while joint-Group D leaders Juventus make the trip to Lokomotiv Moscow.

Premier League giants Manchester City travel to Atalanta and can seal first place in Group C if the other contenders—Dinamo Zagreb and Shakhtar Donetsk—see out the right result in Croatia.

Bayern Munich lead Tottenham Hotspur by the same five-point cushion in Group B and also have a chance to secure their round-of-16 spot. They host bottom-of-the-group Olympiacos, while Spurs make the long journey to Red Star Belgrade hoping to stay within reach.

Wednesday, November 6

Group D: Lokomotiv Moscow vs. Juventus, 5:55 p.m. GMT/12:55 p.m. ET, BT Sport ESPN (1-2)

Group B: Bayern Munich vs. Olympiacos, 5:55 p.m. GMT/12:55 p.m. ET, BT Sport 1/TNT (3-1)

Group B: Red Star Belgrade vs. Tottenham Hotspur, 8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. ET, BT Sport 2 (1-2)

Group C: Atalanta vs. Manchester City, 8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. ET, BT Sport 3 (1-2)

Group C: Dinamo Zagreb vs. Shakhtar Donetsk, 8 p.m. GMT/ 3 p.m. ET, BT Sport Extra (2-2)

Group D: Bayer Leverkusen vs. Atletico Madrid, 8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. ET, BT Sport Extra (0-1)

Group A: PSG vs. Club Brugge, 8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. ET, BT Sport Extra (2-1)

Group A: Real Madrid vs. Galatasaray, 8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. ET, BT Sport ESPN (2-0)

Live-streaming links: BT Sport App, B/R Live



Odds

Lokomotiv Moscow: +500, Juventus : -170, Draw: +295

Moscow: +500, : -170, Draw: +295 Bayern Munich: -600, Olympiakos : +1400, Draw: +675

Munich: -600, : +1400, Draw: +675 Red Star Belgrade: +390, Tottenham: -195, Draw: +290

Tottenham: -195, Draw: +290 Atalanta: +425, Manchester City: -190, Draw: +390

Dinamo : +120, Shakhtar : +215, Draw: +260

: +120, : +215, Draw: +260 Bayer Leverkusen : +190, Atletico Madrid: +150, Draw: +225

: +190, Madrid: +150, Draw: +225 PSG : -600, Club Brugge : +1500, Draw: +675

: -600, Club : +1500, Draw: +675 Real Madrid: -525, Galatasaray : +1400, Draw: +610

Odds per Caesars.

Madrid Giants in European Pursuit

Either one of Real or Atletico could have entered Champions League Matchday 4 as La Liga leaders, but respective draws at home to Real Betis and away to Sevilla recently saw both miss out.

Zidane's men were stopped from scoring for the first time in seven home matches this season, leaving them level on points with Barcelona and Real Sociedad at the top of La Liga:

The club will hope that proves nothing more than a blip in their return to the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, where they hope to possibly cut down PSG's considerable advantage ahead of their clash in Madrid on Nov. 26.

Matters are also tense for Diego Simeone's Atletico in Group D, where the slightest slip from his side or Juventus will give their nearest rival a key opening in this second half of the pool stage.

Los Rojiblancos have drawn their last two games away to Alaves and Sevilla. They play a third consecutive away fixture, when they'll hope to hand Leverkusen their fourth defeat in as many Group D matches.

Alvaro Morata scored in each of the club's last two 1-1 draws, but senior frontman Diego Costa, 31, has just two goals in 13 appearances this season.

Spanish football journalist Guillem Balague recently appeared on Optus Sport and suggested Costa—who has come off the bench in two of Atleti's past three league games—could be past his best:

Juventus travel to Lokomotiv in the early kick-off, and Simeone will hope the Russian hosts are capable of taking points off Cristiano Ronaldo's side.

City In Reach of Last-16 Spot

Pep Guardiola is on the verge of taking City into the Champions League knockout stages for a fourth successive season, though the only way to ensure that is to collect a fourth Group C win at the San Siro in Milan. The game is set to be played at the San Siro because Atalanta's home ground doesn't meet UEFA requirements.

City are facing Atalanta at the right time. The Italians have only won one of their last five games and crumbled 2-0 against Cagliari on Sunday, just the second time they've failed to score this season (the first at home), via Premier Sports (UK viewers only):

Dinamo host Shakhtar, with the pair level on four points, in the other pool fixture. A draw would leave both teams seven points adrift of City should they beat Atalanta, guaranteeing Guardiola's men top spot.

The English heavyweights beat Shakhtar 3-0 in their only away fixture so far this European campaign. Guardiola also confirmed David Silva isn't yet fit:

Spurs are at a serious disadvantage to Bayern—who defeated them 7-2 at home last month—in Group B and can ill afford to drop any more points with three games remaining.

Tottenham blogger Jamie Brown appeared on Love Sport Radio in the wake of Sunday's 1-1 draw away to Everton, suggesting even manager Mauricio Pochettino isn't sure of his best lineup:

The north Londoners beat Red Star 5-0 at home a fortnight ago to suggest they're a class above Wednesday's opponents, though Red Star Stadium in Belgrade, Serbia, has the potential to be an intimidating venue.