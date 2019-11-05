Week 10 Fantasy Football Projections: Streaming Options Likely on Waiver Wire

John Froschauer/Associated Press

Week 10 of the 2019 fantasy football season is designed to trip you up.

The bye weeks will never be more problematic than they are right now. A season-high six clubs will sit out this weekend, stripping us of fantasy juggernauts like Deshaun Watson, Tom Brady, Leonard Fournette, Julian Edelman and Carson Wentz.

Plus, it's not like the injury report is getting any smaller. Adam Thielen re-aggravated his hamstring injury Sunday, and the Minnesota Vikings don't know when he'll be back. DeSean Jackson is slated for surgery that could end his season. Preston Williams suffered a campaign-ending ACL tear.

The waiver wire, then, warrants all of your attention this week. We'll try to simplify the process by laying out our favorite streaming option—⁠available in 50-plus percent of Yahoo leagues, per FantasyPros—at each offensive position and projecting their Week 10 numbers.

Ryan Tannehill, QB, Tennessee Titans (18 Percent Owned)

The next comfortable, confident recommendation for Ryan Tannehill will be the first. His history of veering between hot and cold weeks with seemingly no rhyme or reason makes it impossible to fully trust Tennessee's clipboard-carrier-turned-starter.

But focus solely on his 2019 work, and he's at least worth your streaming consideration.

He has made three starts for the Titans. Two of them featured 300-plus passing yards and a completion percentage north of 69. The other had three touchdown passes without an interception. Over this stretch, he has seven touchdowns (including one rushing score) against three interceptions.

History and logic both agree he won't keep this up forever. But are the Kansas City Chiefs really the defense that's going to derail his run? They've allowed the 10th-most fantasy points to quarterbacks this season, per Yahoo Sports, and have surrendered three scores against three of the last four quarterbacks they've faced.

Projected stats: 274 passing yards, two touchdowns

Ronald Jones II, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (40 Percent Owned)

Fantasy dreams do come true. After a year-and-a-half of being the Bucs' most intriguing back, Ronald Jones II made the most of his first career start on Sunday and finally secured the starting gig as a result.

"I think he handled it really well," Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians told reporters. "I think RoJo has earned the right to play a little bit more and start the ballgame. He's been consistent (and) he's been more explosive."

To be clear, it hasn't been the hardest hurdle to clear. Jones wouldn't earn lead-back status everywhere for having 4.1 yards per carry and three touchdowns in eight games.

Still, the 2018 second-rounder has a chance to be dynamic in this offense, especially if this newfound security puts some extra pep in his step. The Bucs have the fourth-highest scoring attack in football. Their Week 10 opponent, the Arizona Cardinals, allow the fifth-most points in the league. Prioritizing Jones on the waiver wire is a must.

Projected stats: 82 rushing yards, 19 receiving yards, one touchdown

Zach Pascal, WR, Indianapolis Colts (20 Percent Owned)

Normally, we'd have more hesitations about recommending a receiver who could be without his starting quarterback. But the Colts draw the Miami Dolphins this weekend. It may not matter if Jacoby Brissett (MCL sprain) can go, or if Brian Hoyer has to make a spot start.

The Dolphins have allowed more points than anyone this season. That alone makes Zach Pascal worth rostering, and the likelihood of T.Y. Hilton losing multiple weeks to a calf injury has Pascal looking like a borderline must-start streamer on Sunday.

Pascal has the game log of a non-No. 1 option. When the term 'feast or famine' gets thrown around, his face should come to mind. He's had at least 72 receiving yards in three of his six outings this season. In another, he finished with 53 yards and a score. But he managed just one catch for single-digit yardage in both of the other games.

With Hilton presumably out of the picture, it's tough to envision anything other than one of Pascal's good games. Hilton was missing this past Sunday, and Pascal turned a team-high six targets into five catches for 76 yards and a score—against a much stingier Pittsburgh Steelers' defense. Pascal should feast this week.

Projected stats: 7 receptions, 108 yards, two touchdowns

Mike Gesicki, TE, Miami Dolphins (Four Percent Owned)

The Miami Dolphins' offense isn't quite the dead zone you might think. After scoring 26 total points over their first four games, they've averaged 19.3 during the four weeks since.

Sure, that's by no means Greatest Show on Turf kind of production, but it's not nothing. There is some worthwhile production in this offense, provided you know where to look.

Lately, the Dolphins have been looking toward sophomore tight end Mike Gesicki more and more. He has collected 20 targets over the past four weeks and turned them into 15 receptions for 197 yards.

"This is kind of what I envision myself in this offense," Gesicki told reporters. "That is kind of the role that I see myself having in this offense."

That role should keep ballooning this weekend.

The Dolphins were already light on offensive weapons, and now they're missing Preston Williams (ACL tear) and Mark Walton (suspended four games). Adding more intrigue to Gesicki, he's going against a Colts defense allowing the seventh-most fantasy points to tight ends.

The 6'6" pass-catcher is still awaiting his first NFL touchdown. He might want to start planning the celebration.

Projected stats: 5 receptions, 63 yards, one touchdown