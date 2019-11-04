Video: Watch Black Cat Run on Field, Cause Delay During Cowboys vs. Giants

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

And you thought Ezekiel Elliott and Saquon Barkley would be the most elusive runners during Monday's game between the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants.

A black cat found its way onto the field at MetLife Stadium and delayed the action during the second quarter. Not only did it make an appearance within the field of play, but it also ran all the way across the goal line for what would have been the second touchdown of the contest.

Security members and stadium workers closed in on the cat, but it was able to make its way down a tunnel before any of them reached it.

If nothing else, the Cowboys now have a new scapegoat if they are unable to deliver on expectations and miss the playoffs in a mediocre NFC East. After all, they may have been cursed by a cat on Monday.