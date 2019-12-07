Fantasy Alert: Le'Veon Bell Won't Play for Jets vs. Dolphins Because of Illness

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistDecember 7, 2019

FILE - In this Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, file photo, New York Jets running back Le'Veon Bell (26) runs during the second half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Bell had an MRI on one of his knees, and the Jets are awaiting the results to see if the star running back will need to miss any time. Coach Adam Gase says Monday, he's unsure when Bell was injured during New York's 26-18 loss at Miami on Sunday. Gase learned of it Monday morning when Bell had to miss team meetings to undergo the tests.(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)
Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

New York Jets running back Le'Veon Bell will miss Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins because of an illness, the team announced Saturday.

It will be the first missed game of the year for Bell.

Bell already suffered a knee injury that required an MRI during a November loss to the Miami Dolphins and has dealt with physical setbacks throughout his career. He played just six games in 2015 as a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers because of a torn MCL and didn't make his season debut until October the following year.

The Michigan State product sat out the 2018 season because of a contract dispute with the Steelers and joined the Jets this offseason.

While Bell has shown flashes of the talent that landed him three Pro Bowl nods and two first-team All-Pro selections during his time with the Steelers, both he and the 4-8 Jets have failed to live up to expectations.

He is averaging 3.2 yards per carry in 2019 with just three touchdowns on the ground, which is a far cry from his production as arguably the best running back in the league while on the Steelers.

Look for the Jets to turn toward Ty Montgomery and Bilal Powell at running back with Bell on the sideline. 

