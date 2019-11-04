Jets' Le'Veon Bell to Undergo MRI on Knee Injury Suffered vs. Dolphins

Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

New York Jets running back Le'Veon Bell will undergo an MRI on his knee Monday, according to Al Iannazzone of Newsday:

Bell gave the Jets a scare prior to their Week 2 game against the Cleveland Browns with shoulder soreness. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Bell's MRI showed no significant damage or tears.

The Jets bet big on Bell in the offseason, signing him to a four-year deal to provide quarterback Sam Darnold with a consistent running game and a safety net as a receiver out of the backfield. Their new-look offense under head coach Adam Gase has been poor, however, contributing to a 1-7 start to the season.

Some of those struggles can be attributed to Sam Darnold's three-game absence, though Bell has been a disappointment with just 415 rushing yards at the season's halfway point.

Losing Bell brings doesn't have to change New York's game plan much, especially since receiver-turned-running-back Ty Montgomery will see more work.

Bilal Powell, who has been used sparingly, is also capable of stepping up when Gase calls his number.

The Jets need Bell to produce like he did at his best with the Pittsburgh Steelers if they want to turn things around following a 1-7 start. His absence creates a massive void on their offense that will require all of their skill-position players to step up their game if they want to put up points.