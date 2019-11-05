MLB Free Agents 2019: Predictions and Rumors for Stephen Strasburg, More

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Congratulations, fans of any Major League Baseball team not named the Washington Nationals. As of 5 p.m. ET on Monday, with the passing of the MLB deadline for teams to extend qualifying offers for free-agent players, it's officially free agency.

Per USA Today's Bob Nightengale, 10 players received qualifying offers from their teams on Monday:

Plenty of teams are on the record as wanting to make a big splash this offseason, but the top tier of big-name free agents isn't overly deep. That means there will be a lot of posturing, a lot of rumors and ultimately, only a handful of splashy signings.

We'll break down some of the latest rumors concerning stars who recently contended for a World Series title, including the World Series MVP, Washington Nationals pitcher Stephen Strasburg, as well as ace Gerrit Cole, who pitched for the Houston Astros in the World Series.

San Diego Padres Will Make a Run at Stephen Strasburg

Nationals fans clad in Strasburg jerseys have been reveling around the District of Columbia for days ever since he helped Washington triumph over the Houston Astros in the World Series this week.

However, now that free agency is upon us, those fans may have to prepare to part ways with their World Series MVP.

On Saturday, Strasburg opted out of his contract with the Nationals. While he has nine more days to accept or decline the league standard $17.8 million Washington offered, as The Washington Post's Jesse Dougherty put it, it's essentially a formality, and Strasburg will decline:

Enter San Diego.

The Padres are currently committed to shelling out just below $120 million in payroll next year, per Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune, but they have their sights set on Strasburg. "Multiple people in the organization indicated over the past few days that the team will be in position to make a run at Stephen Strasburg," Acee reported.



Strasburg, who was owed $100 million over the rest of his four-year contract, is betting on himself. He had a stellar showing in 2019, having led the National League in innings (209) and wins (18).

Phillies Making Plans for Gerrit Cole

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

The Padres aren't the only team fixated on a player who helped lead his club to the postseason this year.

The Philadelphia Phillies are reportedly centering their offseason plans around landing Gerrit Cole, according to The Athletic's Matt Gelb:

"The Phillies have scouting meetings this week that will further shape their offseason plans. Cole will hit free agency as one of the most coveted pitchers in recent history. The Phillies will plot two scenarios for this winter—one with Cole and one without him."

Philadelphia already made a big splash this offseason when they announced Joe Girardi as their new manager. So why not continue to push the organization into the future by adding a talented arm to their rotation?

Cole led the American League this season with a 2.50 ERA and led MLB with 326 strikeouts. He could soon be adding a Cy Young Award to his collection of honors, and he and agent Scott Boras know that now is the time to cash in big.

The Phillies will have to meet them where they are to land the prize ace. As Gelb points out, the longest pitcher contract the Phillies have ever signed was Cole Hamels' six-year deal in 2012.

Hyun-Jin Ryu Would Prefer to Stay in LA

Pablo Martinez Monsivais/Associated Press

A third pitcher has been attracting interest from around the league as free agency opens, but unlike Strasburg or Cole, this one has a high likelihood of staying put.

Per MLB.com's Mark Feinsand, left-handed pitcher Hyun-Jin Ryu "will surely receive interest from other clubs after posting a league-leading 2.32 ERA in 182 2/3 innings last season, but the consensus around the league is that the left-hander wants to stay in Los Angeles and the Dodgers would like to bring him back."

It was a big year for Ryu, who in 2019 earned his first selection to an All-Star Game and is a finalist for the National League Cy Young Award. He finished his year with a 14–5 record and an ERA of 2.32, which led the MLB this season.

The Dodgers extended the qualifying offer to Ryu last year, and he accepted, meaning they can't extend it again this year.

Los Angeles is still looking to get over its postseason hump. Keeping Ryu in the mix is an important part of doing that in 2020 and beyond.