Leipzig Rule Out Timo Werner Transfer amid Manchester United, Liverpool Rumours

Jens Meyer/Associated Press

RB Leipzig have no intention of selling star forward Timo Werner, amid persistent rumours linking the Germany international with Premier League giants Liverpool and Manchester United.

Sporting director Markus Krosche told Bild (h/t Manchester Evening News' Marcus Banks) the 23-year-old only just extended his contract, and Leipzig don't plan on selling: "Timo just extended his contract with us recently, and we're not thinking about letting him go at all."

Per Kicker (h/t Banks), the contract includes a £27 release clause.

TOBIAS SCHWARZ/Getty Images

Werner made the surprise decision to extend his contract in August amid persistent rumours he was set to join Bayern Munich in the summer of 2020. His existing deal would have expired, and like Robert Lewandowski, most assumed the forward would move to Bavaria on a free transfer.

Instead, he put pen to paper on a new deal, ensuring his current club will receive compensation if he does move before its expiration. The release clause is relatively low for a player of his caliber, so a transfer at some point in the near future still seems likely.

Werner has been in outstanding form this season:

A modern striker with a versatile skill set, Werner has been among the best forwards in Germany for years. He joined Leipzig from Stuttgart in 2016 and has bagged double-digit Bundesliga goals for the Red Bulls in every season since.

The Germany international is at his best in the open space, using his athleticism, vision and high football IQ to pop up in the right places at the right time.

Last year's Bundesliga highlight reel shows off the different ways Werner can find the back of the net:

On top of his scoring ability, Werner is a solid passer as well. He has recorded seven assists in consecutive Bundesliga campaigns.

His modern style would make him a fantastic fit at Liverpool, where Jurgen Klopp uses many of the same principles Julian Nagelsmann uses at Leipzig. The Reds have been linked with Werner more than any other English club, but the United rumours have come on strong of late.

Per Banks, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made it clear the Red Devils will invest in a forward, and their need at the position is far greater than Liverpool's.

The £27 million release clause means a transfer could be relatively easy to complete, despite Leipzig's insistence they have no interest in selling.