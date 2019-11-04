WR Donte Moncrief Signs Panthers Contract After Steelers Release

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Donte Moncrief is the newest member of the Carolina Panthers.

The team confirmed that it claimed Moncrief off waivers on Monday. ESPN's Adam Schefter first reported the move. The 26-year-old receiver had been made available when the Pittsburgh Steelers waived him on Saturday.

Moncrief's stay in Pittsburgh was brief.

The Steelers signed Moncrief to a two-year contract in March, but he played just five games with the team. He was benched for Pittsburgh's games against the Baltimore Ravens and San Francisco 49ers, per Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Prior to that, he dealt with a dislocated finger to start the regular season:

When active, Moncrief had more or less been invisible by catching only four of his 15 targets for 18 yards and no touchdowns. He most recently played on Oct. 28 in Pittsburgh's 27-14 Week 8 win over Miami, and he failed to catch either of his two targets.

According to The Athletic's Jourdan Rodrigue, the Panthers expect more from Moncrief:

As for the timing of the Steelers' move, ESPN's Brooke Pryor provided insight: "By signing Moncrief, the Steelers were likely going to lose a third-round compensatory pick that they initially gained for losing running back Le'Veon Bell. However, by releasing Moncrief before Week 10, the Steelers should regain that third-round pick in the 2020 NFL draft."

The Steelers also needed room on the 53-man roster to promote running back Tony Brooks-James, with both James Conner (shoulder) and Benny Snell Jr. (knee) injured.

Prior to signing with the Steelers, Moncrief spent four years to begin his NFL career with the Indianapolis Colts after the organization drafted him in the third round of the 2014 draft. There, the Ole Miss product tallied 1,875 yards and 18 touchdowns across 53 games (27 starts).

Last season, Moncrief was with the Jacksonville Jaguars, where he recorded 668 yards and three touchdowns on 48 catches across 16 games.

With Carolina moving forward, Moncrief will join a crowded receiving corps. The Panthers won't be depending on Moncrief for more than depth as they already have receivers DJ Moore and Curtis Samuel as well as running back Christian McCaffrey carrying the bulk of the passing attack.