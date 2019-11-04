Ajax's Erik ten Hag Rejects Rumours He'll Return to Bayern Munich

Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Ajax manager Erik ten Hag said on Monday he will stay with the Dutch side until the end of the season amid speculation he could replace Niko Kovac at Bayern Munich.

Ten Hag spoke to reporters about his future ahead of Ajax's UEFA Champions League clash with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday:

"I can confirm that. I feel a strong connection with my team, with everyone with Ajax. I can confirm I will stay in Ajax this season.

"Bayern is a fantastic club – I felt really comfortable and really enjoyed working there. They are still in my heart, but now I am with Ajax. I'm not a dreamer – I focus on Ajax and that's important. I live for today, my only focus is on Ajax and tomorrow's game with Chelsea."

Kovac was sacked by Bayern on Sunday after 16 months in charge. The Bundesliga champions have already been in touch with Ten Hag to discuss a move, according to Sky in Germany (h/t Joe Tanner at Sky Sports).

Ten Hag has worked at Bayern in his career. The Dutchman spent two seasons with Bayern Munich II from 2013-15 before leaving to manage Utrecht and then joining Ajax in 2017.

The 49-year-old has become one of Europe's most sought-after coaches during his time with the Eredivisie side. The former centre-back led the team to a league and cup double last season and into the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League.

Ajax came within a whisker of reaching the final but were denied by a stoppage-time goal from Tottenham Hotspur's Lucas Moura that secured a 3-3 draw and sent Spurs through on the away goals rule.

Yet it was still a memorable campaign for the Amsterdam side. They knocked out holders Real Madrid in the round of 16, ending Los Blancos' long winning run in the tournament:

Ajax also beat Serie A champions Juventus in the quarter-finals and attracted plenty of plaudits for their attractive playing style from a team packed full of homegrown talent:

The club's success saw them lose some of their young stars in the summer. Defender Matthijs de Ligt departed for Juventus, while midfielder Frenkie de Jong joined Barcelona.

Yet Ten Hag has ensured Ajax have picked up where they left off. They are top of the Eredivisie by six points over AZ Alkmaar after 12 games and are the only unbeaten team left in the Dutch top flight.

Lisandro Martinez has been brought in from Argentine side Defensa y Justicia and has played a starring role, while Quincy Promes has made a great start following his move from Sevilla and has 10 goals already.

Ten Hag is not the only manager on Bayern's short list, according to Christian Falk and Marcus Christenson at the Guardian.

Ralf Rangnick, Arsene Wenger and Massimiliano Allegri are also in the frame to replace Kovac, who left Bayern in fourth place in the Bundesliga on the back of some poor performances.

Ten Hag has now made his position clear, which means if Bayern do want to appoint the Ajax boss, they will have to wait until the end of the campaign and look for a temporary option to see out the rest of the current campaign.