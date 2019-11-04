Brendan Rodgers Unfazed by James Maddison, Ben Chillwell Transfer Rumours

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has said he's not too concerned about the transfer rumours surrounding James Maddison and Ben Chillwell, and while the Foxes can't stop them from moving to bigger clubs, the appeal of the King Power Stadium is strong at this time.

Per Goal's Chris Burton, Rodgers was asked about transfer interest from Manchester United and Chelsea in two of his top stars, and though he admitted the Foxes can't compete with those giants financially, there are reasons for the two to stay:

"The power and prestige of the Premier League, plus the financial clout the teams have means you’ll always lose players, but you also have a greater chance to hang onto them.

"It all depends on what it is for. For players it will be about game time and money, you have to respect that, their career is so short. There are greater opportunities for a place to stay, develop and improve, and see where they can go later.

"The reality is we will never be able to pay what some of these guys can get at those clubs. You can leave here and double or treble your wages. That’s the reality and it is important for players and people. If you cannot pay that, there is an opportunity for players to move on.

"It’s a great club here for them to come in and learn. It depends on what the player wants though. Look at Jamie Vardy, he was here and he had opportunities to leave but he decided no, he wanted to be here, to stay and continue the legendary status he has. Harry Maguire came in, did well for a couple of years, and decided he wanted to move to Manchester United, it’s different."

Maddison and Chillwell have been two of the main reasons for Leicester's hot start to the season, and predictably, that has led to a fair bit of transfer chatter.

The Foxes have sold several top stars in recent years, including Riyad Mahrez to Manchester City and Harry Maguire to United in the last two seasons.

But despite that turnover, they have found ways to stay successful. The Foxes currently sit tied for third in the Premier League standings, and Rodgers' good work at the King Power Stadium is being recognised:

Leicester has proved a great place for players to develop, and the Foxes play some of the most exciting football in England. This recent goal against Crystal Palace was a great example:

With winning football and a great system in place, Leicester has become an appealing club to not only move to but also stay at for an extended period. Jamie Vardy, the Premier League's current top scorer, is an example of a wanted player who opted not to move to Arsenal, per Burton.

Per Transfermarkt.com, Leicester have broken their record for largest outgoing transfer fee in four straight seasons, so at least one big transfer in the summer is expected. Given their track record, the Foxes are likely to limit the big departures to just one, however, and will have a top replacement lined up.

A January sale for either player seems unlikely if the Foxes can maintain their spot in the top four.