Windhorst: Joakim Noah's Career in Jeopardy After Suffering 'Significant Injury'

Brandon Dill/Associated Press

Free-agent center Joakim Noah could see his playing career come to an end after suffering an injury.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported the news Monday on The Hoop Collective podcast.

"I don't know when he got injured but he suffered a significant injury from what I've been told and his career is really in jeopardy," Windhorst said.

Noah played 42 games with the Memphis Grizzlies last season, averaging 7.1 points and 5.7 rebounds per game. It has not been reported what the injury is at this time.

The 34-year-old has remained unsigned in 2019-20 but has a $6.4 million cap hit for this season and the next two years after being waived by the New York Knicks using the stretch provision.

He was under consideration for a bench spot for both the Lakers (per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski) and Clippers (per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium) before the start of this year, but neither team added him to the roster.

The two-time All-Star was an elite player in his prime, winning the 2013-14 Defensive Player of the Year Award. He was named first-team All-NBA that season as well after averaging 12.6 points, 11.3 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.5 blocks per game.

However, injuries have damaged Noah's career since then, and he hasn't played in 50 games in any of the last four seasons. Knee and shoulder problems in 2017 limited his Knicks career to just 53 games after signing a four-year, $72 million deal in 2016.

Though he showed bright spots during his brief stint with the Grizzlies last year, it appears another injury will keep him off the court.