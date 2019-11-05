Europa League 2019: Matchday 4 Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Predictions

Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

Arsenal kick off Matchday 4 of the UEFA Europa League on Wednesday, with Unai Emery's side away to Portuguese team Vitoria Guimaraes in Group F.

The match has been brought forward a day to reduce traffic because Guimaraes' neighbours Braga also have a home Europa League match in this round of fixtures.

Thursday also sees Manchester United host Partizan Belgrade, while Premier League rivals Wolverhampton Wanderers play Slovan Bratislava at Molineux.

There are plenty of other fixtures that promise entertainment on Matchday 4. Celtic are away at Lazio, Rangers take on FC Porto and Roma are at Bundesliga leaders Borussia Monchengladbach.

Wednesday's Schedule, Predictions, TV Info

Vitoria Guimaraes 2-2 Arsenal, 3:50 p.m. BST/10:50 a.m. ET, BT Sport 2 (UK)

Thursday's Schedule, Predictions, TV Info

FC Astana 0-3 AZ Alkmaar, 3:50 p.m. BST/10:50 a.m. ET, BT Sport Extra (UK)



Apoel Nicosia 1-1 FK Qarabag, 5:55 p.m. BST/12:55 p.m. ET, BT Sport Extra (UK)

F91 Dudelange 0-2 Sevilla, 5:55 p.m. BST/12:55 p.m. ET, BT Sport Extra (UK)

FC Copenhagen 0-0 Dynamo Kiev, 5:55 p.m. BST/12:55 p.m. ET, BT Sport Extra (UK)

Lugano 1-1 Malmo FF, 5:55 p.m. BST/12:55 p.m. ET, BT Sport Extra (UK)

FC Basel 2-1 Getafe, 5:55 p.m. BST/12:55 p.m. ET, BT Sport Extra (UK)

FK Krasnodar 3-1 Trabzonspor, 5:55 p.m. BST/12:55 p.m. ET, BT Sport Extra (UK)

LASK 0-1 PSV Eindhoven, 5:55 p.m. BST/12:55 p.m. ET, BT Sport Extra (UK)

Rosenborg 1-1 Sporting Lisbon, 5:55 p.m. BST/12:55 p.m. ET, BT Sport Extra (UK)

CFR Cluj 1-0 Rennes, 5:55 p.m. BST/12:55 p.m. ET, BT Sport Extra (UK)

Lazio 2-2 Celtic, 5:55 p.m. BST/12:55 p.m. ET, BT Sport 3 (UK)

Standard Liege 1-1 Eintracht Frankfurt, 5:55 p.m. BST/12:55 p.m. ET, BT Sport Extra (UK)

Borussia Monchengladbach 1-1 Roma, 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET, BT Sport Extra (UK)



RZ Pellets WAC 1-2 Istanbul Basaksehir, 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET, BT Sport Extra (UK)

Sporting Braga 2-0 Besiktas, 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET, BT Sport Extra (UK)

Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-0 Slovan Bratislava, 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET, BT Sport ESPN (UK)

Manchester United 1-0 Partizan Belgrade, 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET, BT Sport 2 (UK)

Feyenoord 1-1 Young Boys, 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET, BT Sport Extra (UK)

Rangers 2-1 FC Porto, 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET, BT Sport 3 (UK)

Espanyol 2-0 Ludogorets Razgrad, 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET, BT Sport Extra (UK)

Ferencvarosi TC 1-0 CKSA Moscow, 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET, BT Sport Extra (UK)

Oleksandria 1-1 Saint-Etienne, 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET, BT Sport Extra (UK)

VfL Wolfsburg 2-1 KAA Gent, 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET, BT Sport Extra (UK)

B/R Live have live-stream coverage available for viewers in the United States. In the United Kingdom live streaming is available via the BT Sport app.

Europa League Odds (courtesy of Caesars)



Vitoria Guimaraes 47-20, Draw 13-5, Arsenal 11-10

FC Astana 11-2, Draw 13-4, AZ Alkmaar 1-2

Apoel Nicosia 23-20, Draw 12-5, FK Qarabag 49-20

F91 Dudelange 23-1, Draw 8-1, Sevilla 11-100

FC Copenhagen 3-2, Draw 21-10, Dynamo Kiev 41-20



Lugano 19-10, Draw 21-10, Malmo 8-5

FC Basel 29-20, Draw 23-10, Getafe 19-10



FK Krasnodar 62-100, Draw 29-10, Trabzonspor 22-5



LASK Linz 27-20, Draw 51-20, PSV Eindhoven 19-10



Rosenborg 41-20, Draw 49-20, Sporting Lisbon 13-10



CFR Cluj 5-4, Draw 21-10, Rennes 49-20



Lazio 67-100, Draw 3-1, Celtic 79-20



Standard Liege 49-20, Draw 59-20, Eintracht Frankfurt 19-20



Borussia Monchengladbach 1-1, Draw 29-10, Roma 12-5



RZ Pellets WAC 21-20, Draw 13-5, Istanbul Basaksehir 5-2

Sporting Braga 27-50, Draw 33-10, Besiktas 97-20



Wolverhampton Wanderers 17-50, Draw 18-5, Slovan Bratislava 19-2



Manchester United 19-50, Draw 67-20, Partizan Belgrade 9-1



Feyenoord 6-5, Draw 13-5, Young Boys 21-10

Rangers 9-5, Draw 47-20, FC Porto 3-2



Espanyol 83-100, Draw 49-20, Ludogorets Razgrad 73-20



Ferencvarosi TC 49-20, Draw 49-20, CKSA Moscow 11-10



Oleksandria 69-20, Draw 23-10, Saint-Etienne 91-100



VfL Wolfsburg 61-100, Draw 13-4, KAA Gent 83-20



Vitoria Guimaraes vs. Arsenal

Arsenal have won all three group games so far but needed two late Nicolas Pepe free-kicks to beat Vitoria Guimaraes 3-2 in an entertaining game at the Emirates Stadium in their last Europa League fixture:

Another victory for Arsenal would put the Gunners in a commanding position in the group and relieve some of the mounting pressure on manager Unai Emery.

The Gunners have won only two of their last nine Premier League matches, leaving Emery fighting to save his job at the club, according to Sami Mobel at the Daily Mail.

Midfielder Granit Xhaka could return to action on Wednesday. The midfielder has not featured since responding angrily after being booed by his own fans when being substituted against Crystal Palace.

Xhaka has since apologised for his actions but has been left out of the club's last two fixtures. However, he could feature against Guimaraes, according to the Mirror (h/t Metro).

Emery is also likely to also include fringe and young players in his starting XI. Striker Gabriel Martinelli should feature again after a bright start to his Arsenal career:

Youngsters Bukayo Saka, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Emile Smith Rowe and Reiss Nelson could also see some game time with Arsenal in need of a result and a performance after three games without a win.

Manchester United vs. Partizan Belgrade

Manchester United saw their recent revival ended on Saturday in a demoralising 1-0 defeat at Bournemouth but will aim to bounce back against a team they narrowly beat in Belgrade.

Anthony Martial scored the only goal of the game from the penalty spot in the first half as the Red Devils picked up their first away win since March:

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side went on to beat Norwich City in the Premier League and Chelsea in the Carabao Cup before coming unstuck against Bournemouth in another poor showing.

The United boss bemoaned a "lack of quality" from his team against the Cherries and will expect a response on Thursday:

Solskjaer is likely to put his trust in youth again at Old Trafford. Brandon Williams, James Garner and Mason Greenwood could all be handed more game time and the chance to impress in the first team.

Manchester United may not have been wholly convincing so far in the Europa League, but their results have been good, and another home win would put them in a great position to qualify.