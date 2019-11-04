BBWAA Awards 2019: Full List of Finalists Announced and Reaction

Eric Gay/Associated Press

Finalists were announced Monday for each of the major MLB awards from the Baseball Writers' Association of America, creating plenty of debate before the hardware was even handed out.

The big names were all there, including Cody Bellinger, Christian Yelich, Mike Trout and Alex Bregman as league MVP finalists. Jacob deGrom and Justin Verlander were listed as Cy Young candidates as they each hope to bring home a second career trophy.

The question marks came with the surrounding finalists, giving some players credit for outstanding seasons while leaving off others. Here is the full list for each award along with the date they will be announced.

Most Valuable Player (Nov. 14)

NL: Cody Bellinger (Dodgers), Anthony Rendon (Nationals), Christian Yelich (Brewers)

AL: Alex Bregman (Astros), Marcus Semien (Athletics), Mike Trout (Angels)

There were a lot of quality candidates in the National League, which makes it a shame only three could be named finalists.

It appeared to be a two-man race for most of the year between Bellinger and Yelich, but the latter's injury might've cost him a chance to win. Still, his batting title and 44 home runs will keep him in the running:

Meanwhile, there were several others who belonged in the conversation after great seasons, with or without talent around them, including Anthony Rendon, Ronald Acuna Jr., Nolan Arenado and Ketel Marte.

The voters chose Rendon, which is fitting considering what he showed during the postseason with the Washington Nationals.

In the American League, Bregman appears to have a leg up as the top player on the best team during the regular season. His numbers were also impressive with 41 home runs and a 1.015 OPS.

Trout also has a chance to win the award, although he will at the very least finish in the top four of voting for the eighth straight season, an incredible feat in itself.

Marcus Semien was arguably the biggest surprise after not even being named an All-Star at the midway point of the year. A breakout season helped the Oakland Athletics shortstop beat out other top options like DJ LeMahieu, George Springer and Xander Bogaerts.

Cy Young (Nov. 13)

NL: Jacob deGrom (Mets), Hyun-Jin Ryu (Dodgers), Max Scherzer (Nationals)

AL: Gerrit Cole (Astros), Charlie Morton (Rays), Justin Verlander (Astros)

After winning the Cy Young last season with just 10 wins, deGrom will try to do it again after an 11-win season. The Mets starter wasn't quite as dominant as in 2018, but he still posted a 2.43 ERA in 2019 with a league-high 255 strikeouts.

Hyun-Jin Ryu appeared ready to run away with the award in the first half (10-2, 1.73 ERA), but he struggled in the second half (4-3, 3.18 ERA). Still, his 2.32 ERA led the majors during a breakout campaign.

Nationals stars Stephen Strasburg and Max Scherzer were both top candidates, but only Scherzer was named a finalist.

The AL race appears to be a battle between Houston Astros aces Cole and Verlander. They both won at least 20 games and were the only pitchers in the league with a sub-3.00 ERA. Cole was red-hot down the stretch with an 11-0 record and a 1.79 ERA after the All-Star break, but Verlander was just as good while also throwing a no-hitter during the season.

Charlie Morton also spent the past two years with the Astros before signing with the Tampa Bay Rays this offseason.

Manager of the Year (Nov. 12)

NL: Craig Counsell (Brewers), Mike Shildt (Cardinals), Brian Snitker (Braves)

AL: Rocco Baldelli (Twins), Aaron Boone (Yankees), Kevin Cash (Rays)

Davey Martinez is the big name missing here after leading the Nationals to their first World Series title in his second year in the job. It's a regular-season award, but he helped the squad overcome years of postseason disappointment while also navigating a rough start to the 2019 season.

There were too many deserving managers for him to make the cut, with Craig Counsell especially notable after a strong turnaround in the second half for the Milwaukee Brewers.

Brian Snitker won the award in 2018 and helped the Braves improve by seven games in 2019, while Mike Shildt helped bring the Cardinals back to the postseason in his first full year with the organization.

Aaron Boone could be the favorite in the AL with the New York Yankees winning 103 games despite being devastated by injuries. Of course, Rocco Baldelli and Kevin Cash also deserve credit for leading their teams to surprising results.

One notable snub could be AJ Hinch, who helped the Astros win a major-league best 107 games.

In five years with Houston, Hinch has never won the award despite being a top candidate several times.

Rookie of the Year (Nov. 11)

NL: Pete Alonso (Mets), Mike Soroka (Braves), Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres)

AL: Yordan Alvarez (Astros), Brandon Lowe (Rays), John Means (Orioles)

One hitter stands out in each league after incredible showings in their first major league action.

Pete Alonso set the major league record for most home runs by a rookie, knocking it out of the park 53 times to lead all players regardless of age. Yordan Alvarez was just as impressive in a shorter time frame, totaling 27 home runs in 87 games to go with his .313 batting average.

It would be a surprise if either doesn't win their league's Rookie of the Year award.

Still, several other players deserve recognition, especially in the National League. Atlanta Braves pitcher Mike Soroka would win most years based on his production, leading the rotation of one of the best teams in the league.

Fernando Tatis Jr. was also one of the most exciting young players in baseball, but injuries limited him to just 84 games.

In the AL, Brandon Lowe and John Means did enough to keep Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Eloy Jimenez off the list of finalists in a crowded field.