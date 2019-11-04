NFL Power Rankings Week 10: Latest Outlook and 2019-20 Super Bowl Odds

Alex Gallardo/Associated Press

When the 2019 NFL season is over, we may look back on Week 9 as a defining point in the year. The New England Patriots were exposed as a flawed team, the Miami Dolphins picked up their first win, and the Cleveland Browns were all but knocked out of the playoff race.

While Week 9 didn't necessarily show us who the real contenders are this season, there was plenty of information to be gained on the subject.

So, how does the league stack up with just one game remaining in Week 9? Let's take a look at the updated power rankings, along with the latest Super Bowl odds from Caesars.

NFL Power Rankings

1. San Francisco 49ers

2. New Orleans Saints

3. New England Patriots

4. Baltimore Ravens

5. Kansas City Chiefs

6. Green Bay Packers

7. Minnesota Vikings

8. Seattle Seahawks

9. Dallas Cowboys

10. Houston Texans

11. Indianapolis Colts

12. Buffalo Bills

13. Los Angeles Rams

14. Philadelphia Eagles

15. Carolina Panthers

16. Los Angeles Chargers

17. Oakland Raiders

18. Detroit Lions

19. Pittsburgh Steelers

20. Jacksonville Jaguars

21. Tennessee Titans

22. Arizona Cardinals

23. Chicago Bears

24. Denver Broncos

25. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

26. New York Giants

27. Cleveland Browns

28. Atlanta Falcons

29. Miami Dolphins

30. Washington Redskins

31. New York Jets

32. Cincinnati Bengals

3. New England Patriots

Nick Wass/Associated Press

New England's loss to the Baltimore Ravens doesn't change the fact that the Patriots are the team to beat in the AFC. There is a big difference between beating New England at home in early November and winning at Gillette Stadium in February.

However, the loss did expose some weaknesses, particularly on defense.

The Patriots came in allowing just 7.6 points per game. They gave up 37 points to Baltimore and 210 rushing yards. They surrendered 159 yards on the ground to the Cleveland Browns a week ago.

Run defense could become a major issue for the Pats. Teams often run more in cold weather, and if a team can come into Foxborough, Massachusetts, in January and consistently run, it will have a chance of doing the unthinkable.

Offensively, the Patriots are making some strides, though. The addition of wideout Mohamed Sanu Sr. is already paying off. He caught 10 passes for 81 yards and a touchdown on Sunday.

We should learn more about how good New England actually is in the coming weeks. The Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys are next on the schedule.

27. Cleveland Browns

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

For longtime Cleveland Browns fans, the 2019 season probably feels a lot like the 2008 campaign. That year's Browns team was supposed to be good too. Instead, it followed up an offseason of hype with a disappointing 4-12 record and the firing of head coach Romeo Crennel.

This year could end in similar fashion for Cleveland. The Browns had a prime opportunity to get back on track against the Denver Broncos and untested quarterback Brandon Allen, but they continue to get in their own way.

Head coach Freddie Kitchens is one of the team's biggest problems. Cleveland has routinely been unprepared for games and exhibiting poor tackling and poorer execution. Quarterback Baker Mayfield is showing regression instead of growth, and Kitchen's decision-making is hindering a talented roster.

"Kitchens certainly isn't saving the Browns. He's sinking them," Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport wrote.

Cleveland is rapidly sinking toward the bottom of the power rankings.

32. Cincinnati Bengals

Frank Victores/Associated Press

At the very bottom, we have the Cincinnati Bengals. With the Miami Dolphins picking up a win over the New York Jets on Sunday, Cincinnati is now the league's lone winless team. Their campaign thus far has been nearly as disappointing as Cleveland's.

The Bengals hired Sean McVay disciple Zac Taylor to help rejuvenate the offense. Through nine weeks, the Bengals rank 29th in points scored (15.5 per game) and 25th in yards (317.2 per game). Much of that falls on Taylor and the absence of injured star receiver A.J. Green.

The good news for Bengals fans is that the second half of the season will bring an extended look at rookie quarterback Ryan Finley. Cincinnati benched Andy Dalton during the Week 9 bye and will give the NC State product a chance to audition for the long term. The change may provide a spark.

"We're doing everything we can to try and win a game. We're looking at every avenue," Taylor said, via the team's official website. "This is just the next direction we're headed."

Cincinnati has a tough matchup with the Ravens in Week 10, but winnable games against the Browns, Jets and Dolphins are on the horizon.

Odds for Super Bowl LIV

New England Patriots 3-1

San Francisco49ers 8-1

New Orleans Saints 9-2

Kansas City Chiefs 10-1

Baltimore Ravens 11-1

Green Bay Packers 11-1

Dallas Cowboys 12-1

Philadelphia Eagles 14-1

Minnesota Vikings 18-1

Seattle Seahawks 20-1

Los Angeles Rams 22-1

Houston Texans 35-1

Indianapolis Colts 35-1

Buffalo Bills 35-1

Carolina Panthers 40-1

Oakland Raiders 50-1

Los Angeles Chargers 60-1

Pittsburgh Steelers 75-1

Denver Broncos 150-1

Jacksonville Jaguars 200-1

Tennessee Titans 300-1

Detroit Lions 300-1

Chicago Bears 300-1

Cleveland Browns 300-1

Atlanta Falcons 500-1

Washington Redskins 1000-1

Arizona Cardinals 1000-1

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1000-1

New York Giants 1500-1

Miami Dolphins 2000-1

New York Jets 2000-1

Cincinnati Bengals 2000-1