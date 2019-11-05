Champions League 2019: Odds, Live Stream, TV Info, Predictions for Tuesday

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

European champions Liverpool continue the defence of their UEFA Champions League title on Tuesday when they welcome Belgian champions Genk to Anfield.



The Reds head into the match a point behind Group E leaders Napoli. Carlo Ancelotti's side play Red Bull Salzburg at the Stadio San Paolo in the group's other game.

Spanish champions Barcelona are also in action on Tuesday. Ernesto Valverde's side suffered a shock La Liga defeat at Levante on Saturday and will aim to bounce back at home to Slavia Prague.

Tuesday also sees some other intriguing fixtures. Chelsea welcome Ajax to Stamford Bridge in Group H, while Borussia Dortmund host Inter Milan at the Westfalenstadion.

Meanwhile, Valencia take on Lille at the Mestalla, Portuguese champions Benfica are at Lyon and Zenit Saint Petersburg come up against RB Leipzig.

Tuesday Schedule, Predictions (UK/U.S. TV Info)

Barcelona 3-1 Slavia Prague, 5:55 p.m. GMT/12:55 p.m. ET, BT Sport 1

Zenit St Petersburg 2-2 RB Leipzig, 5:55 p.m. GMT/12:55 p.m. ET, BT Sport/ESPN

Chelsea 2-2 Ajax, 8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. ET, BT Sport 2

Valencia 1-1 Lille, 8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. ET, BT Sport Extra

Borussia Dortmund 2-1 Inter Milan, 8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. ET, BT Sport/ESPN

Lyon 1-0 Benfica, 8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. ET, BT Sport Extra

Napoli 2-2 Red Bull Salzburg, 8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. ET, BT Sport Extra

Liverpool 4-1 Genk, 8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. ET, BT Sport 3/TNT

Viewers in the United States can live-stream games through B/R Live, while in the United Kingdom coverage is available via the BT Sport App.

Tuesday's Odds (All odds via Caesars)

Barcelona 1-5, Draw 11-2, Slavia Prague 29-2

Zenit St Petersburg 2-25, Draw 5-2, RB Leipzig 7-5

Chelsea 91-100, Draw 14-5, Ajax 14-5

Valencia 87-100, Draw 49-20, Lille 17-5

Borussia Dortmund 1-1, Draw 5-2, Inter Milan 11-4

Lyon 1-1, Draw 13-5, Benfica 13-5

Napoli 87-100, Draw 3-1, Red Bull Salzburg 11-4

Liverpool 2-25, Draw 10-1, Genk 25-1

Liverpool vs. Genk

Liverpool can move a step closer to qualification for the knockout stages with victory over Genk and are big favourites after a 4-1 win over Felice Mazzu's side last time out in the Champions League.

The Reds could be forgiven for having one eye on Sunday's crucial Premier League fixture against Manchester City, but manager Jurgen Klopp said on Monday his team will not be distracted:

Yet Liverpool possess a fearsome home record, which means Klopp could be tempted to rotate his squad for Tuesday's encounter.

Opta noted their record at Anfield in European competition:

Fabinho could return to the midfield after sitting out Saturday's Premier League win over Anfield, while Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Divock Origi may be handed starts.

However, Klopp is adamant his team will not be complacent against Group E's bottom side:

The Belgian champions have managed just one point in the Champions League so far this season. They drew 0-0 with Napoli in October but were thumped 6-2 by Red Bull Salzburg in their only other away fixture in the group.

Chelsea vs. Ajax

Liverpool's Premier League rivals Chelsea are also in action on Tuesday and face an Ajax side they are tied on points with at the top of Group H.

Victory for either side would put them in good shape to progress as group winners, and the Blues go into the game with real momentum after winning eight of their last nine matches in all competitions.

Their fine run has included a 1-0 win over Ajax in Amsterdam courtesy of a late winner from substitute Michy Batshuayi:

Frank Lampard's side have been boosted ahead of the match by the news that key midfielder N'Golo Kante is fit and available to return after a groin injury:

Chelsea have also seen new arrival Christian Pulisic hit form in recent games after a slow start to life at Stamford Bridge following his move from Borussia Dortmund:

While the Blues are on a great run, they have wobbled at home this season. They have won only three of eight matches at Stamford Bridge in all competitions, which should give Ajax hope.

Erik ten Hag's side are six points clear at the top of the Eredivisie, still unbeaten after 12 matches and cruised past Valencia 3-0 in their last away match in the Champions League.

The Dutch champions made it all the way to the semi-finals last season but are not quite the same team after losing key stars Frenkie de Jong and Matthijs de Ligt over the summer.

Yet they still possess plenty of quality throughout the team with players such as Hakim Ziyech, Quincy Promes and David Neres all more than capable of hurting the Blues.