2019 MLB Free Agency: Ranking the Top 5 Second Basemen on the Market

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

Last year's MLB free-agent market was stacked at the second base position.

DJ LeMahieu, Daniel Murphy, Jed Lowrie and Ian Kinsler each landed multiyear contracts, while Jonathan Schoop, Brian Dozier and Josh Harrison all signed guaranteed one-year MLB deals.

This year's crop of options has plenty of household names, including the aforementioned Dozier and Schoop, but it is somewhat lacking in true impact talent on the level of what we saw from LeMahieu with the New York Yankees in 2019.

Still, several available players will likely fill everyday roles next year, and we've ranked the five best options at the position.

Players are ranked based on their earning power and the expected impact they will have over the life of their next contract.

