Tom Brady Says Patriots 'Obviously Have a Lot of Work to Do' After Ravens Loss

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistNovember 4, 2019

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady flips the ball after being sacked by Baltimore Ravens defensive end Jihad Ward on a third down play in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Baltimore. The Ravens won 37-20. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)
Gail Burton/Associated Press

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady said his team "has a lot of work to do" after being dominated in Sunday night's 37-20 loss to the Baltimore Ravens

"Losses always find a way to recalibrate how you see yourself," Brady told reporters. "We obviously have a lot of work to do. Tonight obviously wasn't good enough. When you get beat by 17 points, that's not what we're all about. Give the Ravens credit; they played really well. They took advantage of their opportunities, and that is what it takes."

Brady threw for 285 yards and one touchdown against one interception, struggling to make connections downfield against a stout Ravens defense. He watched on as Lamar Jackson led an explosive attack on the opposite sideline, as he accounted for three touchdowns and the Ravens rushed for 210 yards as a team.

     

